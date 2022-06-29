Outlander: Who are Rachel and Denzell Hunter, according to the books?

Izzy Meikle is expected to take on the role of Rachel Hunter in Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

With the recent exciting casting news regarding Rachel and Denzell Hunter, viewers of the TV show are already eager to find out more about them.

Fans of the book series by Diana Gabaldon will already know plenty about what to expect for these characters as well as how their arrival will affect the long-standing characters of Fraser’s Ridge.

Season 6 of Outlander saw the arrival of the Christies and, with them, a harrowing storyline that saw Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) accused of murder and left the latest season on a cliffhanger.

Will the Hunters bring such grief? Let’s take a look at what viewers can expect to see in Season 7 of Outlander now that the Hunters have arrived.

Rachel and Denzell Hunter will appear in Season 7

Filming is currently underway for Season 7 of Outlander and fans are desperate to learn all that they can about the new season ahead of its arrival, which has not yet been confirmed by Starz.

Already, it has been revealed that the adult son of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), will be joining the cast, and, according to the book series, he will be involved with the Hunters. This had book fans wondering if the Hunters would also show up in Season 7.

Charles Vandervaart stars as William Ransom in Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Then, Starz recently confirmed the arrival of Rachel and Denzell after leaked images of the characters were shared on Twitter, which now has fans diving into the book series in order to find out more.

Who are Rachel and Denzell in the book series?

Please be aware that this section contains book details for Outlander, so please proceed with caution if you want to avoid potential spoilers.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Rachel and Denzell Hunter first appear in book seven (titled An Echo in the Bone) of the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon. With Season 6 of the TV truncated and Season 7 also including content from the sixth Outlander book, it means it might be some time before viewers will get to see the new arrivals.

The siblings are Quakers and Denzell is actually a qualified doctor.

They first appear in the book series when William Ransom is injured and Young Ian (portrayed by John Bell in the TV show) finds Dr. Hunter at the Oak Grove Quaker settlement and asks him for help.

After this encounter, the Hunters travel onto Fort Ticonderoga in order for Denzell to join the Continental Army being formed because of the Revolutionary War.

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It is here that the pair meet Claire and Jamie, becoming quick friends. Claire is impressed with Denzell’s skills as a surgeon and by the fact that he doesn’t disregard her own skill because she is a woman.

Meanwhile, Rachel and Young Ian become quite besotted with each other. They have their conflict, though, thanks to Ian’s Mohawk beliefs and her own Quaker viewpoint.

In the middle of all this, Ian kills someone and has to go on the run, putting an end to the budding romance — for now.

In addition to all this, Denzell will also become involved with Lady Dorothea Grey, who is the daughter of Minerva and Harold Grey.

Harold is the older brother of John Grey (David Berry). Lord John is also Dorothea’s godfather and she and Denzell first met in London.

As for what else happens in relation to the Hunters? Well, you’ll just have to wait until Season 7 of Outlander drops — or read the books while you wait.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.