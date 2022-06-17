Outlander: While filming Season 7, cast reveals their on-set survival tips

John Bell stars as Young Ian in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander finished not that long ago. However, it already feels like a sizable droughtlander is already underway for die-hard fans.

As the dust settles on everything that happened, filming has now commenced on Season 7.

Already, Starz has shared a few teases of production for the next installment. Now the network has entertained fans by asking cast members for their survival tips while filming.

Season 7 of Outlander is currently filming

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, filming for Season 7 of Outlander commenced in April of this year.

During this time, Sam Heughan, who portrays Jamie Fraser in the time-traveling historical drama series, has revealed to fans via social media that he was recently filming night shoots.

Filming for Outlander is undertaken in Scotland, even though the series is currently set in North Carolina in the United States.

And, with the cold clime of Scotland, it is always a struggle for cast members to say warm and dry.

So, Starz recently asked them about their survival tricks while filming the TV show.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sam Heughan as Jamie, and Richard Rankin as Roger, as seen on-set for Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Cast reveals on-set survival tips

Initially, various cast members, including Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna), and Richard Rankin (Roger), declared that coffee was one of the most important survival items while filming Outlander in the clip that was shared with the TV show’s official Twitter account.

Sophie also revealed that she had invested in some electric socks in order to keep her feet warm.

Other cast members quickly jumped on this bandwagon and gave their tips for surviving the freezing weather and cold feet.

Sam Heughan suggested “bootie warmers” to wear inside your boots to “keep your toes warm.”

“Never say no to thermals,” chimed in John Bell, who portrays Young Ian.

“Don’t be trying to be brave here, get those layers on, they will save your life at four o’clock in the morning on a January night.”

Caitriona Balfe then declared that “lots and lots of layers under your costume” was the best way to stay warm as well as “heat packs in every pocket.”

Sophie also agreed with using lots of heat packs in order to keep warm.

By the end of the clip, though, the cast had moved away from how cold it is in Scotland and also declared that having fun was also very important when it came to filming each new season of Outlander.

You can find out more about what the cast gets up to and see them in their Season 7 costumes by watching the clip below.

With the cast hard at work shooting #Outlander Season 7, inquiring minds wanted to know: what are their on set survival tips? pic.twitter.com/FDJRLMBTaH — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 14, 2022

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date is TBD.