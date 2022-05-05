Outlander Season 7: Network casts Jamie Fraser’s adult son, William Ransom

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Oliver Finnegan as William Ransom, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The dust has barely settled on the Season 6 finale of Starz’s Outlander but, already, viewers are desperate to know what happens next.

This is in part due to the cliffhanger that occurred in Episode 8 that saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), separated.

Already, it has been revealed that Outlander author, Diana Gabaldon has helped to write the first episode of Season 7.

Now, it has been announced that a new actor has been cast to play Jamie’s adult son, William Ransom.

Starz has cast Charles Vandervaart as Willie Ransom

According to Deadline, Candian actor Charles Vandervaart has been cast in the role of Jamie’s adult son William “Willie” Ransom.

Vandervaart has starred in such TV series as Holly Hobbie, Murdoch Mysteries, and Lost in Space, among many others.

Charles Vandervaart stars as Liam Tufeld in Lost in Space. Pic credit: Netflix

In Outlander, Willie is the illegitimate son of Jamie and Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James). However, thanks to the death of Willie’s grandfather, the secret has been kept and Willie is considered the heir to his grandfather’s title.

The surname of Ransom belongs to Willie’s grandfather, Ludovic Ransom, who was the eighth Earl of Ellesmere. With his death, Willie, being the heir, became the ninth Earl of Ellesmere.

Meanwhile, Willie was raised as an adoptive son to Lord John Grey (David Berry) and his wife (and Geneva’s sister), Isobel Dunsany (Tanya Reynolds).

When the news was shared via Outlander’s official Twitter account, Vandervaart was quick to show his enthusiasm at joining the cast.

“So happy to be a part of the family,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @Charlesdv12/Twitter

Jamie’s son’s storyline will appear in Season 7

As to be expected with the casting news, this also gives viewers a clue about upcoming storylines for Season 7 of Outlander.

What we have learned from this casting announcement is that William will appear in Season 7 and that he will be a grown-up now.

Already, Willie has appeared a few times in Outlander and has even met up with Jamie once more when John Grey visited Fraser’s Ridge. Currently, Willie is unaware that Jamie is his father, although there may be some suspicion there.

According to the casting news, Willie is eager to join up with the British Army in Wilmington and help end the rising tensions among the American colonies.

Because of this storyline, it seems highly likely that Jamie and Willie will meet again when the hit historical drama series returns.

And, for those who have read the book series on which Outlander is based will, obviously, know more about what to expect when Season 7 drops.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but, as yet, no premiere date has been released by Starz.