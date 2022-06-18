Outlander: Sam Heughan knows how it will end but Caitriona Balfe doesn’t

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Ever since Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series got hugely popular, fans have been wondering how it will conclude.

Currently, in the TV show, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and his time-traveling wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are living in North Carolina in the 1770s. Season 6 ended with Claire being accused of murder and viewers will have to wait quite some time to find out more as filming is still underway on Season 7 and is expected to go through until February or March of next year.

In the book series, the story has progressed even further, now at book nine in the series and with one more to be released.

While fans are all desperate to learn about Jamie and Claire’s final fate, Sam Heughan has already been told.

Sam Heughan knows how Outlander will end

In a recent interview with Esquire, Sam Heughan revealed that he knows exactly how Outlander will end after the author told him not long after filming started on Season 1.

“Diana Gabaldon actually revealed to me how the whole thing’s going to end. She emailed me the last few pages of what will be the last book very early on, I think in the first few weeks of shooting,” Heughan said.

While Heughan may know how Jamie and Claire’s love story concludes, there is no way that he will reveal the outcome as he has been sworn to secrecy by the author and doesn’t intend to break that vow anytime soon.

Catriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in a promotional image for Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Caitriona Balfe doesn’t know how the series will end

While the Outlander author saw fit to disclose what happens to Heughan, the actor also revealed that his co-star, Caitriona Balfe doesn’t know how it all unfolds.

“No one else has seen that I think, apart from one other exec producer. Even Caitriona’s not seen it and I’m sworn to secrecy,” Heughan said.

Previously, Caitriona suggested that Heughan may have “badgered” the author about his character.

“[Diana] has told Sam – I think she has told Sam something about his character, but then I think he is just really nosy and he badgered her! I’m quite happy to let the mystery live, and just find out when I need to find out,” Balfe told Digital Spy.

While Caitriona might be alright with letting the show unfold without looking ahead, she has previously hinted at how she would like to see the series conclude.

“I think it has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment, right, where we are both together, or a Naoise and Deirdre moment where Jamie and Claire sort of lie down together and slowly drift off,” she says. “I don’t think one can survive without the other and I don’t think Claire will leave him at all. Nobody is eternal, so at some point someone is going to have to croak it so they might as well do it together!”

She also offered a humorous alternative version.

“Maybe they turn into turtles, something that lives for hundreds of years, and they travel together, under the sea – maybe that’s the end,” Balfe joked to Digital Spy.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date is TBD.