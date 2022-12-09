Outlander news: A new Season 7 pic is shared featuring Jamie, Young Ian, and Tom Christie

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Recently, news has been scant regarding Season 7 of Outlander, and fans are getting desperate to find out any information that they can.

Filming on the upcoming installment started in April of this year and continues as a bumper crop of episodes is filmed.

Season 6 was a truncated season due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but Starz has promised that Season 7 will make up for it with extra episodes.

But, because of this, it means fans will have to wait longer between seasons while filming is underway.

As yet, there is no news as to when Season 7 will drop. In fact, it hasn’t even been announced yet that filming has wrapped, so the droughtlander is expected to continue for quite some time yet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But at least we now have a new image to pore over while we wait.

Sam Heughan as Jamie, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, and Roger Rankin as Roger, as seen behind the scenes of Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

New image released of Season 7 of Outlander

The new pic was shared on Outlander’s official Twitter account.

Sam Heughan also shared the snap to his official Instagram account, delighting fans over there.

The image is a behind-the-scenes shot featuring Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, John Bell as Young Ian, and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

They are all rugged up and seated while Bell holds a clapperboard.

“The boys are back in town—Wilmington, that is,” the caption read.

All three of the men are smiling, which is completely unmatched as to the reason why they might be stuck in Wilmington.

Are they there to rescue Claire?

Season 6 of Outlander saw the introduction of the Christies. Tom, as the head of the family, is a stern man with deep religious beliefs.

His daughter, Malva (Jessica Reynolds), tutored under Claire (Caitriona Balfe) before getting pregnant and accusing Jamie of being the father.

He wasn’t, of course, but this led to discontent among the community, and eventually, Claire was arrested and accused of Malva’s murder.

Once again, she didn’t do it. But she was taken forcibly, and Tom Christie wound up going with her as he suspected foul play might be afoot if no one was there to hold everyone accountable.

This is how the pair wound up in Wilmington.

As yet, the outcome of Claire’s trial has not been revealed, but as pointed out by Parade, it seems very likely that Young Ian and Jamie will have a hand in the matter as Ian rescued Jamie in the Season 6 finale and were on their way to help Claire.

As to how all this unfolds remains to be seen, but fans of the TV show could fill up the long wait by reading the book series on which Outlander is based in order to find out Claire’s fate. Alternatively, they can also check out this article to find out more.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.