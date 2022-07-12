Outlander: Jessica Reynolds opens up about filming intimate scenes for Season 6

Jessica Reynolds stars as Malva Christie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Malva Christie burst into Season 6 of Outlander and caused quite the scene. At first, she came across as progressive for her age, especially considering her strict religious upbringing.

Because of this, Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) took her on as an apprentice. However, things soured by the end of the season when Malva declared that Jamie (Sam Heughan) was the father of her unborn child.

Viewers knew this was open to debate as Malva had been seen with another man, and Young Ian (John Bell) even spoke out about their relationship.

Of course, all that quickly became irrelevant once Malva was murdered and Claire was accused of the terrible act. But now Jessica Reynolds, who portrayed Malve, has spoken up about what it was like to film the intimate scenes in Season 6 of Outlander.

An intimacy coordinator was used in Season 6 of Outlander

Season 6 of Outlander is the first season where an intimacy coordinator was used to help actors while filming sex scenes.

Fans of the TV show will attest that Outlander is rife with racy scenes, and, surprisingly, an intimacy coordinator had not been called in before Season 6.

Previously, the actors were responsible for ensuring the scenes were filmed as close to their comfort zone as possible. However, Sam Heughan decided that it was time for an expert, according to this previous article by Monsters and Critics.

Jessica Reynolds speaks up about filming intimate scenes

Reynolds has spoken about what it was like to film her intimate scenes in Season 6 of Outlander and how the intimacy coordinator helped to take the “yucky-ness” away, according to Digital Spy. The actor had been speaking with the Royal Television Society and Outlander’s intimacy coordinator, Vanessa Coffey.

As a relatively new actor — particularly to these sorts of scenes — Reynolds went into the Season 6 scenes somewhat naively.

“I think in my head before, when I’m reading the scripts, when I see a sex scene, my head goes: ‘Fine, easy, great,'” Reynolds explained.

“And I didn’t have any qualms about it whatsoever. And then you get on set, and it is the most exposing thing ever, even if it’s just kissing because maybe you’ve never met this person that you’re kissing before in your life.”

However, the intimacy coordinator really helped Reynolds work past her qualms.

“Vanessa [Coffey] completely just opened my perspective on that and really took all the taboo and all the yucky-ness out of it that I didn’t even think there was going to be,” Reynolds said.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.