One Chicago ratings: Even against World Series, millions watch Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

One Chicago TV ratings continue to be great on Wednesday nights, even while going up against the 2021 World Series.

The latest episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. aired on October 27, going up against Game 2 of the World Series airing on FOX.

In fact, the viewership numbers for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. actually went up week-to-week for these latest episodes.

While World Series Game 2 led all networks in overall viewership numbers, Chicago Fire finished in second place (6.801 million), Chicago Med finished in third place (6.799 million), and Chicago P.D. finished in fourth place (5.621 million) among all shows that aired on October 27.

Fall 2021 ratings for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Below is a breakdown of how each of the One Chicago shows is doing with live viewership numbers through the first six episodes in Fall 2021. It includes the average total viewers and the breakdown for viewers aged 18 to 49 years (the key demo for advertisers).

Chicago Med Season 7 is averaging 6.841 million viewers per episode (0.77 in 18-49).

Chicago Fire Season 10 is averaging 7.203 million viewers per episode (0.82 in 18-49).

Chicago P.D. Season 9 is averaging 5.947 million viewers per episode (0.75 in 18-49).

Chicago Fire takes a hit in first episode without Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey

With an estimated 6.801 million viewers tuning in for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 6, we see that the drama did take a hit in its first episode after Jesse Spencer left the show.

Chicago Fire fans are still hoping Matthew Casey returns to the show, but it might be a while until we even get a serious hint about the character appearing in a new episode. Hopefully, the numbers bounce back when Episode 7 airs next week, and that the loss of Casey doesn’t damage the show long-term.

None of these numbers take into account viewers who are watching the One Chicago episodes later in the week through DVR, OnDemand, or Peacock. Millions of additional viewers are tuning in to watch episodes after the live presentation, so the numbers are even better than advertised.

For instance, during Chicago Fire Season 9, the show averaged just over seven million live viewers each week, but the show averaged 10.23 million total viewers each week after factoring in the other viewing formats.

The next new episode of Chicago Fire looks like a good one, so hopefully, the numbers bounce right back.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.