Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King to star in new Netflix romcom

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King are set to star in an upcoming romantic comedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Joey King will team up with High School Musical star Zac Efron in an upcoming romantic comedy from Netflix — but the feature hasn’t been named yet.

Netflix hasn’t released a lot of information about the new rom-com coming out, but fans of these leading actors know to expect something great, passionate, and definitely funny.

Though the film doesn’t yet have a name, Netflix has released a few details regarding the film’s plot.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King to lead ‘surprising romance’ movie

Remaining tight-lipped, Netflix revealed that the film will follow a “surprising romance [that] kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

While vague, it leaves fans to assume that King will be representing the young woman with Kidman as her mother, and perhaps Efron will be her movie-star boss. However, none of that is confirmed, so it could be totally different by the time the movie comes out.

It’s hard to say if Netflix will follow a traditional romance with this film as well as a coming of age for the young woman, but there’s a possibility that Netflix could derail from the usual heterosexual romcom nature.

Their recent shows Heartstopper and First Kill have both followed LGBT+ relationships as they form and give LGBT+ fans a little slice of life that isn’t always seen on screen. It’s possible that they could explore this topic more in the upcoming rom-com, but it can’t be said for sure.

However, the director and cast all have some great references to prove that they can make a stellar romcom for anyone to enjoy.

New Netflix rom-com gathers lead cast and director

Kidman is coming off fresh from her Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos and recently appeared in The Northman. However, some fans will never forget her striking role in the 2001 hit film Moulin Rouge.

Efron rose to fame for his roles in Disney’s High School Musical series, but has starred in several other genres and is a lot older now than he was on Disney, making him a perfect role for romcoms. Plus, he and Kidman worked together in 2012 for The Paperboy, and the two had an undeniable chemistry on screen.

King is a fresh face though she was a child actor, as she portrayed Ramona Quimby in the 2010 comedy film Ramona and Beezus. However, King rose to fame for her role in The Kissing Booth and its following sequels. Romantic comedies seem to be her thing, and it’s working well for her now as she can star alongside two big names like Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

P.S. I Love You and The Bridges of Madison County director Richard LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon. Given LaGravenese’s history with romantic comedies, the movie is sure to be a hit.

The untitled romantic comedy does not have a release date yet.