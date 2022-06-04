Nicole Kidman admits she ‘begged’ to wear controversial miniskirt for Vanity Fair cover

Nicole opened up about her controversial Vanity Fair cover outfit choice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Actress Nicole Kidman addressed her reasoning behind the Miu Miu set she wore on the cover of Vanity Fair earlier this year.

The Big Little Lies star, 54, was seen on the 28th annual Hollywood Issue of the magazine wearing a controversial “school girl” outfit that consisted of a miniskirt, bralette top, high socks, and loafers.

In a recent interview with Baz Luhrmann for Australian Vogue, Kidman opened up about the fact that she chose the Miu Miu ensemble herself.

Kidman said she ‘begged’ to wear the outfit after seeing it

After Luhrmann gushed over Kidman’s Vanity Fair cover look, the actress went in-depth about the fact that she begged her stylist to let her wear it.

“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’ And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!’” Kidman said.

Kidman went on to explain that even though she questioned the choice herself, it ultimately did not deter her from picking it.

“I mean, I did walk away when I shot Vanity Fair thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!’” She said.

“I love that,” Luhrmann responded to her reasoning.

“Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately!’ And just have some fun,” Kidman continued. “And just commit, like really commit when I show up, do it. But there’s got to be some fun. And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box.”

The original controversy over Kidman’s Miu Miu outfit

When the Vanity Fair issue was released, fans and followers of Kidman were not shy in showing their opinions over the controversial look. Many took to her comment section of the cover post to let the actress know that they believed the revealing outfit was inappropriate.

“A more classier look would look better on you..not this teenage outfit,” one user wrote.

“One of the worst looking outfits I’ve ever seen. What were you thinking?” Another user questioned.

Besides her “look” overall, followers also believed that there was too much photoshopping done on Kidman’s body.

“Without photoshop all this would not have been possible. Please dear, that is awful. A japanese schoolgirl outfit, a man’ body, you can do better,” one user wrote.

User @colleenrobinsonhand wrote, “@nicoldkidman and @vanityfair how can you continue to put out airbrushed nonsense! Women and girls are messed up enough hating on their bodies. Nicole you are beautiful with any and all imperfections, so please refuse to pose unless you are shown exactly as you are. It’s time for this world to let females be represented just as we look in our bathroom mirrors!”

Although fans may have sparked up quite the controversy over Kidman’s Miu Miu outfit, it was still her choice to rock the two-piece on the cover – which she did so fearlessly.