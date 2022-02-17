New Season 6 Outlander clip: Brianna and Roger worry about the impending war

Sophie Skelton as Brianna and Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz/Aimee Spinks

A new clip released by Starz ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Outlander shows Roger (Richard Rankin) and his wife, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) worrying about the upcoming American Revolutionary War.

Season 5 of Outlander saw the beginning threads of this war as Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) came to terms with the fact he was positioned — once again — in the center of the rising conflict.

Brianna and Roger know what to expect as the war looms, but that doesn’t stop them from worrying about what will happen.

New Season 6 Outlander clip is released

The latest teaser shared by Starz shows Brianna and Roger at home in the 1770s as they go about their daily lives. Brianna is sorting packages as Roger asks if she would like a hot beverage.

“Right, then, tea or coffee?” he asks.

Brianna snorts before responding, “Whatever you can find, I guess.”

As TV Line points outs, Brianna’s response is due to the shortage of beverages during the time leading up to the American Revolutionary War.

“Imagine how many good cuppas are going to be tossed into that bloody harbor,” Roger replies, referring to the events of the Boston Tea Party. This is a part of history that has not yet occurred in Outlander but of which he knows about due to having traveled from the future.

This then causes Brianna to question whose side Roger is on.

Richard Rankin as Roger and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser Mackenzie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Brianna and Roger wonder about the future

Talk then turns to how the future will play out as the war approaches, with Brianna questioning Roger about whether or not he is a patriot to the United States now that he lives there.

While Brianna may be teasing him, Roger quickly turns serious.

“If America doesn’t become America,” he says.

“Who knows what that world’ll look like? World War I World War II, how might they play out?”

In the past, Jamie’s wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), has tried to change the past in order to save the Scottish highlanders from the cataclysmic Battle of Culloden. However, no matter what she did, the past could not be changed, and the event played out in the same manner as what she had read about in the history books.

This means that while Roger and Brianna may suggest that America might not “become America,” it seems highly likely that this event will play out according to history as well. However, viewers will have to tune into Season 6 of Outlander to find out for sure.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.