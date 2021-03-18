New Loki poster debuted at Falcon and the Winter Soldier launch party

Tom Hiddelston on Loki. Pic credit: Marvel

While today’s big Marvel events have been focusing around the soon release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, stars from the upcoming Loki series made a big splash at their virtual launch party.

What was the virtual launch party?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier launch party was a public event, open to all Marvel fans.

It was easily accessible from the Entertainment Weekly website, social media, and official Marvel ones. It is currently available to be rewatched on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

The premiere event was partially in-person and took place at an Air Force Base in El Segundo, California, where they welcomed an audience of socially distant members from the Space and Missile Systems Center.

Hosting the event was EW’s social director Chanelle Berlin Johnson and Marvel Entertainment podcast host, Angelique Roche.

While most of the event focused around the cast and creators of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who appeared virtually on a big screen behind the hosts, the event wasn’t complete without a few special guests.

Loki actors Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson made a “surprise visit” — that was scripted and pre-recorded, but a surprise.

What did they reveal about Loki?

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston took his quick appearance as the perfect time to unveil the poster epic of his upcoming “epic team-up.” He appeared virtually along with debuting Marvel actor Owen Wilson who will be playing Mobius in the Loki series.

The poster has since been circulated all over the internet.

The official Loki Twitter account wrote, “Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of Marvel Studios’ #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus.”

Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of Marvel Studios' #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8y7yibT74F Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons March 18, 2021

Fans have been thrilled to get more news about the MCU-adjacent Disney Plus series that will follow The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

One fan wrote that the two shows are going to “get them through this summer.” Many fans have agreed and expressed similar comments.

At the virtual event, more jokes were shared between the two. When Wilson compared their dynamics to the “equally-matched” and “side-by-side” work of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, Hiddleston quickly corrected him.

He commented, “Loki is a God and Mobius is more of a bureaucrat.”

Disney Plus is keeping it up with what has been dubbed by Marvel fans as the “holy trinity” — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Today’s launch party was successful in keeping up the momentum!

Loki will premiere June 11 on Disney Plus.