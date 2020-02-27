Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This: What you need to know about the show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This dropped on the streaming platform today and all seven episodes are available to watch.

If you’ve been wondering what the new show is about, here is everything you need to know.

Trailer and sneak peek

Netflix released a 7-minute sneak peek trailer for the series on February 26.

The sneak peek was released on the same day that Season 1 dropped on Netflix. The streaming platform had earlier released the first official trailer for the series on February 17, 2020.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 cast

The main cast of the series includes Sophia Lillis as Sydney, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sofia Bryant as Sydney’s friend Dina, Richard Ellis as Brad, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Liam.

If Sophia Lillis looks familiar, it is probably because you saw her playing Young Beverly Marsh in Stephen King’s It Chapter Two. Wyatt Oleff, who plays Stanley in I Am Not Okay With This, also co-starred with Sophia in It Chapter Two as Young Stanley Uris.

Sofia Bryant, who plays Sydney’s friend, Dina, appeared in one episode of the CBS police procedural Blue Bloods. She played Yesha Dargis on CBS’s legal drama The Good Wife and Janea Kroll in CBS’s short-lived military drama The Code.

What is the show about?

Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This is a coming-of-age teen drama series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman.

Forsman is best known as the author of the graphic novel in which Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World is based.

I Am Not Okay With This follows Sydney, a teenage high school girl ( “a 17-year-old white girl”) from Pennsylvania who has superpowers.

Her superpowers are triggered by anger and rage. But she also faces the typical challenges of high school life, including an unrequited crush on her friend Dina (Sofia Bryant).

Sydney also struggles to recover from the trauma of her father’s death by suicide.

Netflix’s plot summary for the show reads”

“Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.”

In the first episode of the series, titled Dear Dairy, her friend and secret crush, Dina, hooks up with someone else. This causes her anger to boil over and trigger a startling display of her superpowers.

I Am Not Okay With This is streaming on Netflix.