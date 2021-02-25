Netflix’s First Kill: What do we know about this show?

Emma Roberts will be producing a new Netflix series called First Kill. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It was announced last October that American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts will be producing a new Netflix series called First Kill. The series will be based on a story by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab, who describes it as “Killing Eve meets Buffy.”

What will First Kill be about?

According to Variety, First Kill will be about the young vampire Juliette who is set to make her first kill in order to gain a higher social status. After she decides to target a new girl named Calliope, it is revealed that Calliope is a vampire hunter.

They write, “Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Roberts will be executive producing the series alongside the story’s original author, Schwab. The author will also be co-writing the show’s script. Felicia Henderson has been named as the showrunner, she is best known for her work on Fringe, Gossip Girl, and Sister, Sister.

Most recently, Henderson was the co-executive producer for Marvel’s The Punisher which aired on Netflix. According to her IMDb, she has also written for Gossip Girl spin-offs in Mexico and Indonesia.

At the time of the announcement of First Kill, Schwab shared a thread of tweets. They called the bidding war “the most intense and strange” event of their life.

A year ago, I began working with my team to bring this story to life. Read More The Hater review: Is this Netflix’s most important film? — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) October 16, 2020

Are people excited?

Many Netflix watchers and vampire fans publicly shared their excitement for this upcoming show. It is noteworthy that First Kill is a lesbian love story and many people within the LGBTQIA+ community felt seen.

Twitter user Sana shared the Entertainment Weekly announcement for the series and wrote, “Can we talk about how there’s going to be a f/f show on Netflix that’s supposed to be…” along with a list of facts about the upcoming series. “F/F” indicates a relationship between two female-identifying people.

can we talk about how there’s going to be a f/f show on netflix that’s supposed to be:



– buffy + killing eve

– has a black main girl

– enemies to lovers (vampire / vampire slayer dynamic)

– based on ve schwab’s short story ‘first kill’

– written and produced by victoria herself pic.twitter.com/GA1l6vfzoJ — sana (@cordeIiasjames) October 16, 2020

Helena posted an image that read “screaming in lesbian” while sharing her initial reaction to the show’s synopsis and the forthcoming presence of “Sapphic vampires” on Netflix.

FIRST KILL!! A NETFLIX SHOW!! SAPPHIC VAMPIRES! KILLING EVE & BUFFY INSPIRED!!!!!!!!!! EMMA ROBERTS?!!!??! pic.twitter.com/7yErVPcYyf — helena ❁ (@vampiresapphic) October 16, 2020

Since October, there have been no updates for the series and its current production state. IMDB still has the show listed as being in “pre-production” and Netflix has not provided any official updates.

Until then, at least there’s the original story to read.

First Kill is currently in pre-production and does not have a set release date.