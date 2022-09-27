Netflix’s 1899 will make its debut in November and there is the possibility of additional seasons

Emily Beecham stars as Maura Franklin in Season 1 of 1899. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s time-bending German-language drama series, Dark, have been eagerly awaiting news regarding the new series, 1899.

Already, viewers have been given a sneak peek into the new series from Dark’s creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, when a trailer was released back in June and new images were shared in August.

The synopsis for the series reveals another mind-bending series that is likely to involve the Bermuda Triangle.

“A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

While viewers have been desperate to learn more, they have also been hoping for a premiere date.

Now, Netflix has confirmed that 1899 will debut in November.

According to Empire Online, 1899 will debut on Netflix on November 17. For the record, that’s 52 days away.

The news of the premiere date dripped during Netflix’s annual TUDUM event, and a video featuring many cast members was also released as they shared the official debut date.

1899 will feature a wide variety of actors as well as featuring many different languages. This is due to the fact the characters are migrants on a ship headed for New York when they encounter a major mystery.

Fans are also wondering if 1899 will follow a similar theme as Dark and present a time-traveling aspect, but the creators have denied this will occur, promising viewers a completely new mystery to unravel.

Is 1899 a limited series?

While Season 1 of 1899 has yet to air, many people are already wondering just how long the new series will span.

According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, there is an expected three-season arc just like in Dark.

It’s structured again as a three-season mystery puzzle just like Dark,” Jantje Friese explained.

“And obviously, this will only happen if enough people watch, but the way that we approached development and how season 1 is ending, you kind of want to have another one. So hopefully, ultimately, that is happening. That’s how we laid it out as a plan, and let’s see if the world agrees.”

With the hype leading up to this new series, it is possible that Netflix will give the go-ahead for further installments, but viewers will likely have to wait for an official announcement sometime after 1899 airs in November.

1899 will premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2022.