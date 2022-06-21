Netflix’s 1899 trailer appears to confirm the Bermuda Triangle link

Logo for upcoming new series, 1899. Pic credit: Netflix

Recently, Netflix revealed its first extended trailer for its upcoming new series, 1899. Set on a migrant ship traveling from Europe to New York, there has been very little by way of the synopsis before the new clip airing.

However, as soon as the trailer dropped, viewers started analyzing it, and theories were quickly developed.

With the clip showing many images involving triangles and the ship-centric theme, many viewers assumed the Bermuda Triangle would be involved in the plot for 1899.

1899 will involve a mysterious ship discovery

According to the synopsis released by Netflix, 1899 will involve “a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.”

“But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

Already, 1899 sounds very much like the Bermuda Triangle could be involved — even without the latest trailer.

However, the synopsis also states that the ship carrying these migrants will head off from somewhere in Europe with a destination of New York. If the Bermuda Triangle is involved, that means there will be a significant deviation from their plotted journey to end up in the area.

But this could likely happen, according to one fansite for 1899.

Promotional image revealing the cast of 1899. Pic credit: Netflix/Rasmus Voss

New Bermuda Triangle clue spotted in 1899 trailer

In the trailer for 1899, it was revealed that another ship, the Prometheus, had been missing for four months when the new — as yet, unnamed — vessel took off on its journey.

These details were revealed via a newspaper shown in the clip. From here, viewers learn that all 1,400 passengers and 550 crew members are “assumed to be lost,” indicating they believe the ship sunk at some point on its journey.

However, a Twitter fan page for 1899 highlighted another interesting detail on the same page as the news article regarding the Prometheus.

Directly underneath the article about the missing ship is another smaller article regarding the Bermuda Triangle.

The heading reads “The Devil’s Triangle,” but this is a common alternative name. While the wording is hard to read once zoomed in, it certainly does confirm its link to the Bermuda Triangle at the bottom of the text and assumingly links the plot of 1899 to this location.

How this will play out remains to be seen, but the creators of 1899 have already confirmed that time travel is off the table.

“We don’t repeat ourselves, we really hate that, but it’s going to be a fun puzzle for the audience,” Baran bo Odar revealed to Deadline.

Odar and fellow 1899 creator Jantje Friese have previously joined up and created the Netflix hit Dark, which involved time travel.

1899 will air on Netflix later in the year.