Netflix’s 1899: Cast announced for new series by the creators of Dark

Cast image released by Netflix for the upcoming series, 1899 Pic credit: Netflix/Rasmus Voss

Fans of Netflix’s German-language series, Dark, will be very excited today as the streaming service has dropped a pile of information about their new show, 1899, which is made by the same creators.

If you binged on Dark, devoured Tribes of Europa, and quickly went hunting for something similar, you may have discovered that the creators of Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, had another Netflix series in the works.

Since the initial announcement, though, it has been a bit of a wait for any further news to drop. Now, the network has released further details regarding the synopsis as well as a cast photo and a trailer.

1899 synopsis revealed

According to a press release from Netflix, the synopsis for 1899 is below.

“The eight episodes follow the mysterious circumstances around the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger’s pasts through a web of secrets.”

The cast photo that was shared with the announcement showed the characters, along with bo Odar and Friese, positioned onboard a ship, giving a further glimpse into how the TV series will look.

While there has been no definite confirmation yet regarding 1899, many fans are suspecting that time travel will be featured.

Netflix drops a trailer for 1899

An eerie trailer has also been revealed by Netflix. While it doesn’t give away much or even show the characters, it sets up the scene beautifully.

The clip, which runs for just over one minute, pans across the ocean and draws the viewers eye to a ship in the distance. As the camera pans in, frantic voices can be heard.

The cast is revealed for 1899

As Deadline points out, there was a previous cast announcement of Emily Beecham for 1899. However, the new press release gives further details of the cast members who will be joining her.

Fans of Dark will immediately recognize Andreas Pietschmann, who played The Stranger/Adult Jonas Kahnwald. Joining him are the following actors: Aneurin Barnard, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume, and Anton Lesser.

Netflix also implied that additional cast members could still be named.

1899 will see all actors speaking in their native tongues or that of their country of origin in order to create “a truly multi-language series.”

“1899 is a truly European series with characters from various countries speaking in the language of their origin. We feel very fortunate to have found amazing talent from all over the world to venture into this exciting journey with us,” Friese said in a statement.

No doubt, this will likely add to the feeling of dread as the characters try to convey information among others who do not speak their languages. However, Deadline did add that while the series will be multi-lingual, it will also be “primarily in English.”

For those wondering when 1899 will drop to Netflix, it looks like fans will need to wait a bit longer. According to Netflix, production has only just begun on this new series at Studio Babelsberg outside Berlin.

In addition to this, “filming will take place in a newly custom built virtual production stage.” This will help to create the dynamic and complex visual effects required for 1899.

1899 will air on Netflix at a later date.