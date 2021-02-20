Netflix’s Tribes of Europa: The ending explained

David Ali Rashed stars as Elja in Tribes of Europa. Pic credit: Netflix/Gordon Timpen

If you have already binged on Netflix’s latest German-language dystopian drama series, Tribes of Europa, you probably have a lot of unanswered questions.

So, let’s break down what exactly happened in the final episode.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers regarding the new Netflix series, Tribes of Europa. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now that the spoiler tag is out of the way let’s get into the meat of what happened in the final episode of Tribes of Europa.

Kiano’s Boj outcome in Tribes of Europa

Kiano (Emilio Sakraya) has had a harrowing time in Tribes of Europa. His girlfriend was killed, and the Crows took him as a prisoner. He also had to work as a slave and came under Lord Varvara’s (Melika Foroutan) attention.

During the course of six episodes, he has had to fight his way to the top and, ultimately, finally got his Boj in the Season 1 finale.

A Boj is a way for slaves to fight for the right to earn freedom as a Crows member. Seeing this as his only way to escape, Kiano fought hard to fight in this event.

Read More How many episodes of Tiger King on Netflix are there?

Emilio Sakraya stars as Kiano in Tribes of Europa. Pic credit: Netflix/Gordon Timpen

The downside was that his opponent turned out to be his father, Jakob (Benjamin Sadler). Yeah, it totally sucks to be Kiano.

The outcome of this battle is pretty obvious: Jakob dies. However, there is a little confusion as to how that comes about.

At first glance, it looks as if Jakob is stabbed by accident. According to the press release given to the media by Netflix, it plays out a little differently, though.

Jakob actually sacrifices himself.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Realizing that there can only be one winner in this battle, he thrusts the Crow dagger into his chest using Kiano’s hands to make it appear as though Kiano had done the deed to obtain his freedom.

Henriette Confurius stars as Liv in Tribes of Europa. Pic credit: Netflix/Gordon Timpen

Who are the Femen tribe that find Liv in Tribes of Europa

Liv wound up with the Crimson group in Tribes of Europa. And, it totally looked like she would remain with them until that shocking twist at the end that saw David Voss (Robert Finster) betraying his own kind.

Liv is shown squatting in the streets, surrounded by dead members of the Crimson. A woman then appears. She introduces herself as Alia and her tribe as the Femen.

Up until this point, very little information has been given about tribes other than the main groups featured in Tribes of Europa. The Femen, therefore, are unknown, much in the same way that Origines were unknown to the Crows until the Atlantian craft crash-landed near their community.

It appears that viewers will not learn much more about this new tribe unless Netflix renews the series. As yet, there has been no word on that front.

However, it can be established from the brief appearance that this tribe consists of warrior-like women who ride on horses.

David Ali Rashed stars as Elja is Tribes of Europa. Pic credit: Netflix/Gordon Timpen

The Atlantians are finally found in the last episode of Tribes of Europa

Throughout Tribes of Europa, Elja (David Ali Rashed) and Moses (Oliver Masucci) possessed an Atlantian cube.

Very little information is given about this advanced group, other than, as New Scientist points out, the fact that they seem to be the only group exempt from the initial power outage.

While Moses wanted to sell the valuable cube, Elja always intended to find the tribe to which it belonged.

Episode 6 concluded with the pair finally locating the Ark, which is associated with the Atlantians. However, the series concludes with Elja and Moses entering the massive vessel shaped like the cube they have carried all along.

Once again, it appears that viewers will have to wait — and hope — for the second season of Tribes of Europa to find out more about this mysterious group.

Tribes of Europa is streaming globally on Netflix from February 19.