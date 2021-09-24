Netflix teases Tiger King Season 2 amid new True-Crime documentaries coming in 2022

Netflix teases Joe Exotic’s return on Tiger King 2, which will be released this year. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube.

Netflix offers a slate of new true-crime documentaries, with Tiger King 2 premiering this year and others in 2022.

After teasing the popular documentary last month, Netflix confirmed that Tiger King Season 2 will get a 2021 release date.

“Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

The streaming platform has not offered a teaser trailer, but the tweet featured a poster of Joe Exotic smiling behind bars.

Netflix has not offered much information about the plot of Tiger King 2. In the first season, Joe Exotic is in prison for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire.

He remains in prison, but Netflix producers have met with him numerous times, according to Deadline.

Furthermore, Carole Baskin had stated that she would not return for part 2 of the series. As previously reported, Baskin claimed that Tiger King producers misled her.

Netflix’s new true-crime documentaries

Netflix teased several true-crime documentaries coming to the platform in 2022.

In February 2022, Netflix is releasing The Tinder Swindler, which is about “a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.”

Bad Vegan is a 2022 Netflix series about a “restaurateur that falls for a man who cons her out of millions after convincing her he can expand her food empire.”

In addition, the man claimed he can “make her beloved dog immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.” Unfortunately, this documentary doesn’t have a premiere date.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is a three-part series coming to Netflix in January is about a conman who was convicted in 2005 with the streaming platform teasing a “shocking twist” in the plot.

Finally, Netflix teased the documentary: Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, a story about “the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.”

You’re invited to the home of true crime, where the truth is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/IBdRcOI0fI — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

What is Tiger King about?

In 2020, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness or Tiger King Season 1 was released during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, which restricted millions of people to lockdown at home.

The seven-part documentary was a commercial and critical hit for Netflix, with over 30 million viewers in the first ten days of its release.

Tiger King follows the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and his rivalry with big cat conservationist Carole Baskin.

The docuseries details Joe Exotic’s unorthodox lifestyle, along with the allegations of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

The series took a life of its own on social media by inspiring many memes. In addition, it focused on the conspiracy theory that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.