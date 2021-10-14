Netflix announces bad news for Mindhunter Season 3 with new David Fincher project

Holt McCallany stars as FBI agent Bill Tench in Mindhunter. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix is yet to announce the third season of Mindhunter, and the desire for more episodes has not wavered.

Mindhunter Season 2 was released in August 2019 with a focus on the Atlanta child murders.

As fans patiently awaited a renewal accountment for the next installment, Netflix said that the popular series was on indefinite hold as David Fincher wanted to pursue other projects.

More details emerged about budgeting issues with Mindhunter and Fincher being overworked.

Cancellation rumors ensued after the cast were released from their contracts, but rumors of Mindhunter Season 3 negotiations renewed hope for the series.

Netflix recently announced a new project from Mindhunter mastermind David Fincher. Before revealing the project, the streaming platform teased the announcement on their Netflix-film Twitter account, and speculation ensued.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Despite the tweet coming from a Netflix film account, fans hoped for a Mindhunter Season 3 announcement.

Please be Mindhunter season 3! Please be Mindhunter season 3! pic.twitter.com/tdJ3QalTTi — Patrick O Santos🏴🚩 (@patrickosantos5) October 12, 2021

Rather, Netflix announced David Fincher is executive producing a peculiar project named Voir.

Netflix announces docuseries Voir

From executive producer David Fincher…



VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters.



Premiering at AFI Fest and coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gqHqlvbxZF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 13, 2021

Along with a teaser, Netflix described the docuseries as “a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of the film’s modern masters.”

The project will premiere at AFI Fest but has no release date.

AFI Fest runs between November 10 through November 14; therefore, it will be another month before reviews are in about the exciting new project from Fincher.

Not surprisingly, Mindhunter fans thought Netflix was promoting Fincher’s new project at their expense, and the announcement got several reactions on Twitter.

Damn, no Mindhunter – Season 3 announcement. Back to wishful thinking.



pic.twitter.com/69HBYFZ0IO — Faded Yoda (@FadedYoda) October 13, 2021

me who thought this mf will drop mindhunter S3 https://t.co/yMt9tpD66D pic.twitter.com/9NxuZ5rY1R — adarsh🔰 (@AdarshHeerekar) October 13, 2021

When Netflix announces some other David Fincher project that isn’t a new season of Mindhunter pic.twitter.com/Ou6to0VmAf — Amanda (@LivnDeadGrl87) October 13, 2021

come here, all my people that still waiting for the third season of mindhunter pic.twitter.com/2PKgyeH4DO — anna lvs jimmy🕷 torch day 🔥 (@spdeytorch) October 13, 2021

What to expect in Mindhunter Season 3

While it appears that Mindhunter is all but canceled, Fincher has big plans for the series future.

Several months after Mindhunter was put on hold, David Fincher expressed his desire for a break from the series due to the second season’s hectic production.

In an interview with Variety, Fincher talked about the future of Mindhunter.

“At some point I’d love to revisit it,” says Fincher to the publication, adding: “The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90’s, early 2000’s, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house.”

In the same interview, Fincher revealed there is no script for Mindhunter Season 3 due to being overworked on the second season.

“We didn’t have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for season three.”

Netflix’s announcement of Voir means that at least for 2021 and the near future, there will be no MindHunter.

Watch all episodes of Mindhunter on Netflix worldwide.