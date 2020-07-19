Why Mindhunter Season 3 won’t happen anytime soon

Mindhunter fans waiting for a third season release date may be waiting for a long time as Netflix is yet to officially renew the popular series.

Mindhunter is a Netflix original series based on a book of the same name by retired FBI agent John E. Douglas. The series follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench along with psychologist Wendy Carr who form the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit.

The crime thriller proved to be a binge-worthy thrill as it takes viewers back to the early development of the FBI’s criminal psychology unit with Edmund Kemper, brilliantly portrayed by Cameron Britton, being Ford and Tench’s first criminal profile.

Netflix has not renewed or canceled Mindhunter Season 3. Rather, it was announced earlier this year that the series has been put on hold indefinite hold. Here is why the series probably won’t come back.

Will there be a Season 3 of Mindhunter?

David Fincher, an executive producer, and director of the first two seasons of Mindhunter is currently working on a movie. A Netflix rep released the following statement to TV Line regarding a potential third season of Mindhunter.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Therefore, Jonathan Groff, who plays Holden Ford, Holt McCallany (Bill Tench), and Anna Torv (Wendy Carr) are free to pursue other film and television projects.

If any of the main cast end up in a long-term TV role or movie project, it is unlikely that the series will return.

What will happen in a potential Mindhunter Season 3?

Although the series may not return, Fincher planned on making five seasons of the series, which follows a chronological order of the activities of serial killers Season 2 of Mindhunter, which was released last year, focused on the Atlanta murders of 1979–81. Ford and Tench also interviewed serial killers David Berkowitz, Charles Manson, and Tex Watson.

In a potential Season 3 of Mindhunter fans can expect serial killers interviewed FBI agents John E. Douglas and Robert K. Ressler such as Paul Franklin, Donald Harvey, and Gary Ridgway appear in Season 3.

While Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany appear to be filming new film projects, there are no reports of Anna Torv working in television or film. The good news is none of the main cast has signed on to work on another television project, which tends to be long-term.

If Netflix renews Mindhunter for a third season, a 2020 announcement or release date is highly unlikely.