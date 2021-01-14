NCIS Season 18, Episode 4: Sneak peeks for winter premiere, Sunburn

NCIS Season 18, Episode 4 is ready to debut on CBS. Ahead of the NCIS return date, the network has revealed a few sneak peeks of the new episode called Sunburn.

In addition to getting closer to a conclusion of the Gibbs-Fornell investigation, we are also going to get to see the return of McGee’s wife. She hasn’t been on an episode in a few seasons.

The winter premiere for NCIS is also going to be a double feature, with the first episode airing at 8/7c and the second one taking over the timeslot usually held by episodes of FBI. That all happens on January 19.

The synopsis for NCIS Season 18, Episode 4 reads as follows:

NCIS sneak peeks for Sunburn

The first clip coming from the NCIS episode called Suburn features NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) as he receives a phone call from NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

It looks like they are about to interrupt his vacation. Delilah (Margo Harshman) is likely not going to be pleased about it.

In the second clip from Sunburn, we get to see some interactions between McGee and his wife Delilah, where she offers up a pact to have no discussions about kids or work while they are on vacation. Oops.

In a third sneak peek from the NCIS winter premiere, we get to see another scene between Bishop and Torres.

The scene takes place before they call McGee on his vacation, with an amusing bit of banter taking place in the office.

It’s pretty clear that the writers and producers didn’t want to give too much away about what will be happening in Sunburn, but it saves a lot for when people tune in on Tuesday night.

More news from the world of NCIS

As Season 18 continues to play out for NCIS, we are getting closer to the point of someone leaving the show. A major cast member is leaving NCIS soon, which could lead to a very interesting subplot on a future episode.

And some good news was revealed for the NCIS spin-offs. CBS finally settled on time slots for each Sunday night, which will make it much easier for NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans viewers to know when to tune in or what times to set those DVRs for each week.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.