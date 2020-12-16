NCIS return date: When does Season 18, Episode 4 air on CBS?

The NCIS return date has not been officially revealed, so we won’t bury the lead with that bit of information.

What we do know, though, is that the information coming from CBS contradicts what a few websites have been claiming.

The next episode of NCIS will be Season 18, Episode 4, and it is likely to debut at some point in January 2021.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

There have been rumors getting spread online that the NCIS return date for new episodes is January 5, but that is false, according to CBS.

CBS has stated that a repeat episode from Season 17 will air on January 5 and that it is the one called In The Wind that guest-starred Cote de Pablo as Ziva David.

When could NCIS return date hit in 2021?

The first possible return date for NCIS would be Tuesday, January 12. That would be the second Tuesday in 2021 and it would make sense to bring the show back at that time.

We want to stress that, for now, this date is just a guess, and that fans will want to stay tuned. We will make sure to update everyone when we learn the exact air date for Season 18, Episode 4.

Read More When did Ziva come back to NCIS? Fall finale befuddles some fans

One thing that we are sure of is that the next new episode of NCIS is going to air at 8/7c on a Tuesday night. It will be immediately followed by new episodes of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted as the network rolls out more episodes for each show.

The downside to all that information is that we still have to wait at least a month before the winter premiere of NCIS comes to CBS. We just hope that it comes on that second Tuesday instead of later in the month of January.

Season 18 of NCIS has been difficult on viewers

With only three episodes of the show this fall, it has been tough for fans that were hoping NCIS would come back with a full docket. The coronavirus pandemic threw off the entire schedule and it has led to delays and breaks in getting episodes on the air.

The good news is that it doesn’t seem like there have been any further delays in producing episodes, so NCIS might soon return to the current timeline and start telling new stories instead of using flashback tricks.

Until NCIS Season 18, Episode 4 finally arrives, we will at least get to see the return of Ziva David on Tuesday nights for a while. The first three episodes of Season 18 are also available to watch online and through OnDemand for viewers who want current content.

And there is still time to check in on episodes that featured a character that is leaving the show very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ncis_cbs (@ncis_cbs)

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.