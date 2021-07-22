Eric Christian Olsen is back as Marty Deeks for Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is already hard at work on Season 13 episodes and it’s only a matter of time until fans get to watch them on CBS.

As a way to increase the buzz surrounding the show and give fans a summer treat, actor Eric Christian Olsen has been sharing video clips and photos from the sets of the show. Olsen plays Investigator Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA and he is providing fans a lot of fun this week.

CBS revealed the NCIS: LA return date, which, unfortunately, doesn’t roll around until October, so we do have a long wait to see the season premiere. This could be a good reason why Olsen is showing off some of the behind-the-scenes footage.

The NCIS spin-off is going to look a lot different when it returns because back in the Season 12 finale, Eric Beale and Nell Jones left the show. Renée Felice Smith and Barrett Foa left the NCIS: Los Angeles cast and it will require a lot of maneuvering within the cast itself and with the roles of the characters.

Another big change that was announced is that Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride is going to be a regular on the show now. This is a good move by the producers because veteran actor Gerald McRaney, who plays Kilbride on the NCIS: LA cast, always commands the screen in every scene he takes part in.

NCIS: LA Season 13 sneak peeks

Below are two videos that feature Eric Christian Olsen on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. The clips were posted on Instagram in order to create some excitement for the new season and it has definitely worked.

CBS also teases NCIS: LA Season 13, Olsen on set

“We interrupt your feed to bring you breaking news from the Season 13 set of @NCISLA. Take it away, @ericcolsen! Are you ready?” CBS captioned a video that is shared online of Olsen and other crew members on the set.

“Tell us more about your first scene,” Olsen says as he addresses one of the people putting together the episode. It leads to an interesting on-set encounter, even though they don’t give away any huge NCIS: LA spoilers that fans might want to know about.

We expect more information to come out about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 very soon, including who might be joining the cast and what we can expect to see as some early storylines during the new campaign.

What we have learned is that we will see much more of Hetty Lange this season than we did last year. That’s great news because actress Linda Hunt has always been part of the glue that holds the show together. With Hetty back, fans should also expect more revelations about Callen’s past. New details on Callen’s past were hinted at during the Season 12 finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.