NCIS: Hawai’i returns with a new episode called Nurture

NCIS: Hawai’i finally returns to primetime after taking a long hiatus during the month of April.

A new episode arrives on Monday night that is called Nurture, and this will serve as NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 19.

When we last saw the team in action, it was part of a crossover event. Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Agent Knight (Katrina Law) popped up from NCIS to help them solve an intense case.

Since then, the show has taken several weeks off, with a long hiatus at CBS running in conjunction with several events on TV. Now, the show is ready to air a new episode, and a number of sneak peeks are available to give viewers an idea of what to expect.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 19 synopsis

“The NCIS team investigates a shipwreck carrying exotic animals that now threaten the native wildlife on Oahu. Also, Alex sustains a career-ending injury and Kai asks Melanie, a fish and wildlife agent, out on a date,” reads the full synopsis from CBS for the episode that will debut on April 18.

NCIS: Hawai’i sneak peeks for Nurture

Below are some sneak peeks that CBS has revealed for the next new episode of the show. It gives a feel for what NCIS: Hawai’i fans can expect from the big night.

More news from the world of NCIS

In case anyone hasn’t heard about the announcement, CBS ordered NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, and it will begin airing episodes in Fall 2022. The renewal of NCIS; Hawai’i is promising news for a first-year drama and NCIS spin-off.

There is also some big news over at the other shows, beginning with a new actress joining the NCIS cast. The new character will have ties to Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole), and it will be an interesting wrinkle that carries into NCIS Season 20 in the fall.

And NCIS: Los Angeles just filmed Episode No. 300, with plans to air it later this spring. That’s a big deal for the show, and it should be very exciting to see what the writers have come up with for the event.

Viewers can access past episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i using streaming with Paramount+.

Streaming is a great way to go back and re-watch some of the previous episodes from the current seasons. Viewers can also get caught up on one or more of the shows ahead of the May season finales.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.