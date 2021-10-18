NCIS cast for Face the Strange: Megan Gallagher returns as Under Secretary of the Navy Jennifer Leo

Gary Cole returns for Season 19, Episode 5 of NCIS as Alden Parker. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is back for a new episode called Face the Strange. And it is certainly going to be strange to not see Mark Harmon playing his iconic role of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs any longer.

It was during the last episode of NCIS that Gibbs said goodbye. It was particularly noteworthy that his final scene was spent fishing with McGee in Alaska. But the show must go on.

We expect Gary Cole to continue playing Alden Parker on the show, even after his character got fired by the FBI. The opportunity is now there for him to come work for NCIS and help out a team that could use a hand.

And in the TV promo for Face the Strange, we definitely get to see a lot of Parker interacting with the members of Gibbs’ former team.

NCIS cast for Season 19, Episode 5

In addition to the familiar names like Sean Murray as McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, we are going to get to see David McCallum appear as Ducky on Monday night.

Diona Reasonover plays Kasie, Brian Dietzen plays Palmer, and Rocky Carroll is back as Director Vance for the night, as well.

It will be good to have a lot of familiar faces along for the ride on this episode, and we are going to see the character of Alden Parker in a new light as well. His animosity toward Gibbs was reshaped into respect during the last episode and he has likely softened even further for this new installment.

NCIS cast guest stars for Face the Strange

Broadway actor Jared Gertner is going to guest star as Royman Beesbo and actress Eden Malyn plays Lillian Black on the night.

The most noteworthy name popping up as a guest star for the October 18 episode of NCIS is Megan Gallagher returning as Under Secretary of the Navy Jennifer Leo.

Before this episode, Gallagher appeared as Jennifer Leo in 2019 during the episode called Silent Service and then again in 2020 for the episode called Flight Plan.

Megan Gallagher has been acting for a long time and is quite memorable for some of her TV roles. She was on Suits as Laura Zane, she appeared on four episodes of 24 in 2007, she played Jeannie Sanders on The Larry Sanders Show, and she was Wayloo Marie Holmes on China Beach.

Gallagher is probably still best known for her starring role of Catherine Black on the hit FOX show, Millenium.

We will see the NCIS cast in Face the Strange for the first time on Monday, October 18 at 9/8c on CBS.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.