Narcos: Mexico Season 3: Why the hit show is coming to end and won’t see Season 4

Netflix recently released the highly anticipated third season of Narcos: Mexico. However, prior to the release, the streaming company revealed that it would be the final season.

The series continues following the conclusion of Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo — the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel.

Gallardo helped inspire the organized style of the modern Mexican drug trade.

The finale episode of Narcos: Mexico Season 2 teased the events to come in the current season.

Breslin met with Félix in prison, who predicted the in-fighting that would lead to chaos.

“I used to joke with Eric that the only thing worse than organized crime is disorganized crime. And that’s what you’re seeing in terms of the chaos and the violence and the upheaval that this season ushers in,” Narcos co-creator and showrunner Carlo Bernard told The Hollywood Reporter.

Showrunner explains why Narcos is concluding

Starting in Colombia with Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar, the Narcos franchise produced six seasons and 60 episodes.

The showrunners previously teased potentially carrying on the season up until the modern-day, following the events of former drug lord of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán rise to power.

The showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter that he feels the series has served its purpose.

“I saw this season as an origin story of the modern world that we live in. For me, it felt like bringing the show up to that spot where we now recognize, for better or for worse, made sense as a place to stop it.”

Bernard went on to explain how the series chronologically detailed the rise of organized crime.

“The show has been able to lift the curtains and show you how this thing began, how it evolved. Not to say that other stories wouldn’t be compelling going forward. But to me, stopping at the moment where we had delivered the world that we now live in today made sense, thematically and narratively.”

Netflix likely to deliver more Narcos-related content

In 2018, Netflix signed a TV series deal with Narcos co-creator Eric Newman, according to Deadline.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the Narcos creative team is working on a Griselda Blanco limited series starring Sophia Vergara.

Although the series is not directly connected to the Narcos franchise, it will undoubtedly have similarities if the same producers are involved.

The final season of Narcos: Mexico offers an action-packed ten episodes following Amado Carrillo Fuentes, played by José María Yazpik, also known as the Lord of the Skies.