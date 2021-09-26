Narcos: Mexico Season 3 release date confirmed: Netflix teases final season

José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes will have a bigger role in third season of Narcos: Mexico. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix confirmed the popular crime drama Narcos: Mexico will end with Season 3.

“The Final Blow,” Netflix writes on the date announcement teaser, adding: “The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premieres November 5th only on Netflix.”

Netflix renewed Narcos: Mexico in October 2020; however, it was unclear at the time that it would be the last season. Diego Luna, who played Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, will not return.

It was initially planned to be the fourth season of Narcos, based on the Colombian drug cartels.

The crime drama followed Pablo Escobar’s rise and fall in the first two seasons and the lesser-known but more powerful Cali Cartel in the third season.

In total, the Narcos franchise has six seasons overall. It is unclear whether Netflix will revisit the franchise in another location or a return to the Colombian story arc.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Narcos Mexico Season 3 adds new narrator

The Narcos: Mexico Season 3 teaser reveals that the final season will have a new narrator, actress Luisa Rubino.

According to Deadline, Rubino portrays Andrea Nuñez, who is “a young, idealistic, and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.”

In the original Narcos, Boyd Holbrook narrated the first two seasons and Pedro Pascal on the third.

On Narcos: Mexico, Scoot McNairy has narrated for the first two seasons, although he wasn’t introduced until the end of the first season.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 plot

Narcos: Mexico teases the Mexican drug war as the drug cartels battle for the power vacuum created by Felix’s downfall.

As with previous seasons, Narcos: Mexico will closely mirror the real-life events of the deadly drug war.

The official synopsis reads: “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder, and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former showrunner Eric Newman teased a “chaotic” third season, adding: “If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We’re hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present.”

Bad Bunny joins the cast

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, joined the cast of Narcos: Mexico final season.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the Puerto Rican rapper guest stars as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors.”

Narcos: Mexico adds nine regulars and numerous guest stars for its final season.

Narcos and Narcos: Mexico episodes are available on Netflix worldwide.