Narcos: Mexico boss reveals if there is any plan for El Chapo spin-off

José María Yazpik stars in the lead role as Amado Fuentes in the final season of Narcos: Mexico. Pic credit: Netflix

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 marked the conclusion of the franchise that launched with Wagner Moura portraying Pablo Escobar in the original series for three seasons.

In total, the Netflix Narcos franchise produced six seasons and 60 episodes. The Spanish-language series was a hit with viewers for its realistic portrayal of the drug trade in Colombia and Mexico.

The third season of Narcos: Mexico was confirmed that it would be the last before its release; however, the portrayal of a young El Chapo gave fans hope for a spinoff series featuring the notorious drug lord.

Alejandro Edda portrays Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in the series and the finale season hypes up the formation of the Sinaloa cartel that become the most prominent organization in Mexico.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara announced earlier this month that she is producing and starring in a Netflix series based on drug lord Griselda Blanco.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the Colombian actress is notably collaborating with the Narcos creative team, but they quickly shut down the idea that the upcoming series is a Narcos spinoff.

Will there be another Narcos spinoff series?

In a recent interview, Narcos: Mexico showrunner Carlo Bernard, unfortunately, poured cold water on the idea of another spinoff.

Bernard spoke with Collider and said the following about a potential spinoff series.

“There aren’t any plans, honestly. This is certainly the end of the ride, for now. Unfortunately, the drug trade isn’t going anywhere, so obviously, the possibility of other iterations could exist. But for now, this is it.”

As he stated in other interviews, Bernard said he believes the final season of Narcos: Mexico was a cohesive conclusion to the story of the emerging drug trade.

“We felt like we were telling a cohesive story with Columbia and Mexico. So, they’re sort of siblings, as we saw it. So, it felt like a nice place to wrap it up.”

Netflix already has an El Chapo series worth watching

A series co-produced by Netflix and Univision titled El Chapo ran for three seasons.

Mexican actor Marco de la O plays the drug lord in the lead role in the series that details Chapo’s rise to power.

While it doesn’t have the Narcos format, fans of the series will be impressed by the accurate portrayal of Chapo’s rise.

The series produced three seasons and 35 episodes, and much like the Narcos franchise, it is in Spanish and follows a chronological order of real-life events.