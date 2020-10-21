Monsterland Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Monsterland premiered on Hulu just in time for Halloween this year (read our review of Monsterland here).

The series, based on the book of collected short stories titled North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud, is a series of horror tales based on monsters – both mythical and all too human.

After the first season ended with eight scary episodes, fans wondered if there would be more.

Here is everything we know so far about Monsterland Season 2.

Monsterland Season 2

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Monsterland?

The book, North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud, contained nine stories. The show it was based on, Monsterland, contained eight episodes.

That one remaining story isn’t enough for a new season, so the only way to create a second season would be to find new stories based on the same theme.

There are plenty of examples of shows that have done just that, so the possibility is there. Hulu’s own Castle Rock was based on the Stephen King-created fictional town and created entirely new stories in it.

However, Hulu has not announced a second season yet.

Release date latest: When does Monsterland Season 2 come out?

Since Hulu has not announced a second season yet, there is no telling when it could arrive.

However, the best bet would be Monsterland Season 2 would show up in October if it returned, and the best bet would be in 2022 if Hulu moves forward with more, although it could pull off 2021 if the coronavirus restrictions loosen up.

Monsterland Season 2 cast updates

Monsterland Season 1 had some pretty great stars in the movie.

Kaitlyn Dever from Unbelievable was in the first episode Port Fourchon, LA. Luke Cage and Evil star Mike Colter was in the episode Newark, NJ, which served as the finale.

Also appearing in Season 1 were names like Kally Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Bill Camp (The Outsider), Adria Arjona (Good Omens), and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black).

There is no doubt that more big names could join up if Hulu greenlights a second season.

Monsterland Season 2 spoilers

North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud told stories of people who met monsters. However, the monsters were not the true evil in the story, as the evil rested in the actions of the humans who encountered them.

Monsterland followed this same pattern.

Each episode had normal average people facing tough lives discovering a mythical monster. However, each episode dealt with the decisions the people made that were more horrific than the actions of any of the fictional demons they encountered.

In Port Fourchon, LA, a waitress meets a shapeshifter who has been killing people. However, the shapeshifter just wants to offer her help and then leaves. The real horror is that the waitress is a young single mother who feels trapped by her toddler.

In Eugene, OR, a teenager who had to drop out of school to care for his ill mother finds a shadow creature in his room and reaches out to an online community for help in dealing with it.

In New Orleans, LA, a mother who sold her soul for years, sacrificing her own child so she could live the life of luxury.

In New York, NY, a millionaire CEO is to blame for unsafe drilling practices that caused an environmental disaster. He then finds himself possibly possessed by something while one of his employees named Josh gets in the middle of the entire mess.

In Plainfield, IL, a couple is celebrating their anniversary and seem very happy. However, that is a facade as Kate suffers from bipolar disorder and Shawn has been trying to care for her through it all. As expected in this series, things take a tragic turn, a moment that haunts their lives forever.

In Palacios, TX, a fisherman from a small Texas town has gone into a great depression and suffers from a debilitating sickness after an environmental disaster. When he meets a mermaid, things take a turn for the weird.

With Iron River, MI, a woman returns home for her wedding, but when she gets there, she relives a tragic moment from when she was a teenager and her best friend went missing in the woods.

Newark, NJ, might be the best episode of the entire first season of Monsterland. A couple, Brian (Mike Colter) and Amy (Adepero Oduye), is suffering because their daughter has been missing for months.

They are dealing in different ways, but both are depressed. Then, angels start to fall to Earth and the couple finds one and nurses it back to health. In exchange, it allows them to heal from their pain.

Hulu has yet to announce when Monsterland Season 2 will premiere.