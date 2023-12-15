Meghan McCain threatens lawyers over The View co-hosts slanderous accusations

During a heated hot topic segment on The View, the ladies discussed Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry.

Ana has a history of calling out her co-hosts occasionally, and this time was no different.

She recently called Sunny Hostin “Trumpish” for her love of a golden Christmas tree.

During a recent segment, Ana Navarro made several statements aimed at former co-hosts on The View.

The ladies were unsure what crime, if any, President Joe Biden is being accused of in this inquiry.

Ana went on a tirade and said. “Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father.” She then accused “half of Washington” of using the influence of their “last name.”

She took the allegations further and said, “People sitting at this table did it.”

This caused the studio to interrupt into laughter and amazement as they realized that Ana might be speaking of someone sitting at the table currently.

Meghan McCain assumed Ana was speaking of her and threatened legal action

The ladies around the table, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, all needed clarification that Ana wasn’t speaking of them.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Joy Behar was absent because she has COVID-19.

Sara Haines had to ask, “Who at this table did that?” The ladies were all talking over themselves in the background, trying to make sense of what Ana had just said.

Ana looked at the ladies and said, “I’m not talking about currently.” The sense of relief at the table was palpable. Ana did not name the co-host she was thinking of during her rant.

Social media exploded as fans started to put two and two together and assume that Ana was speaking of Meghan McCain. Meghan McCain took to social media almost immediately after the show aired.

Meghan herself has posted twice today about the subject. Her latest post says, “The View is an ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC NEWS.”

In her post immediately before this, she wrote, “I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

Fans have mixed opinions on Ana vs Meghan

Meghan spent a short four seasons on The View, and because of her contentious time on the show, she immediately thought that Ana must have been speaking about her.

In an interview with The Messenger, Meghan has likened The View to an ex-boyfriend.

Fans are divided on who to root for in this disagreement.

In a sampling of posts, the feelings are mixed after Meghan threatened legal action over Meghan’s defamatory statements accusing Ana of making.

One viewer pointed out some relevant information about the hot topic segment that Meghan is discussing on her X account.

This user said, “1) Ana didn’t call your name. 2) She didn’t lie, we all know Meghan ‘My Father’ McCain influence peddled on her last name.”

On the other side of the fence, another viewer was upset because they are trashing “the only Republican that sat at that table…Meghan.”

