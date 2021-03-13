Marriage or Mortgage: Who is wedding planner Sarah Miller?

Wedding planner Sarah Miller is one of the co-hosts of Marriage or Mortgage. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s Marriage or Mortgage has its viewers clutching their wallets this weekend! This thrilling series focuses on co-hosts real estate agent Nichole Holmes and wedding extraordinaire Sarah Miller as they compete to win over newly-engaged couples.

Holmes would prefer they chose their dream house. However, Miller works endlessly to help them envision their perfect wedding. At the end of the episode, the couple must choose between one or the other!

Here’s everything you need to know about Sarah Miller.

Who is Sarah Miller?

Sarah Miller is the founder of Southern Vine & Co.: “a full-service interior design and event planning company, specializing in lovely luxury for homes, weddings & events.” The company is based in Nashville, but is open to travel opportunities— meaning that if anybody who is watching is impressed with her work, there’s a possibility that she could throw their next party.

On the website, it says that Miller “works closely with her clients and couples to discover and develop their personal style,” which fans have seen while watching Marriage or Mortgage. Throughout Season 1, Miller planned lavish parties for extravagant guests but she also wasn’t afraid to go the casual route and introduce a food truck company for another couple and even plan a Las Vegas-themed wedding.

She wrote in a “note from Sarah” on the company’s website, “I’ve always had a passion for creating beautifully livable spaces and extraordinary events. Lovely luxury with a dose of Southern hospitality as I call it.”

How close is she to her co-host? What else should you know?

Miller and her Marriage or Mortgage co-host Nichole Holmes appear to be close friends. Two years ago, Miller shared a picture of them together onto her company Instagram and wrote, “Two red heads just starting out as acquaintances to a friendship growing stronger everyday!”

The excited wedding planner also posed for another picture with Holmes late last year, hyping up what was to come. Miller wrote, “Coming Soon! Something real, something fun, something fabulous.” Her image was hashtagged with “marriage” and “mortgage,” which teased their brand-new series.

She also has a golden retriever named Boone whom she pictured playing outside during a snowy day in February.

Miller is also very passionate about her family and often posts about taking “R&R” time— rest and recreation— which she uses to give her family “all of her attention. “ She wrote, “So thankful for being able to do so and feel rested coming home!”

Sarah Miller, the co-host of Marriage or Mortgage, has brought incredible and hospitable energy to the series. She genuinely listens to the wants and concerns of her clients and has a knack at getting them great deals to keep their dream wedding in their budget.

Netflix has one season of Marriage or Mortgage which premiered March 10. It has ten 40-minutes episodes.

Marriage or Mortgage is currently streaming on Netflix.