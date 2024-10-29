Mark Consuelos’ ‘Sexiest’ victory over Jimmy Fallon revealed

LIVE with Kelly and Mark will look slightly different next month, the first of several changes to the popular show.

The show will make a pilgrimage to Palm Springs to tape some shows over two days, which will make Kelly Ripa happy.

She and Mark Consuelos love to vacation in Palm Springs and have tried to get the show moved there since the climate is much nicer than New York City’s cold weather.

There is another reason for Mark and Kelly to celebrate besides their managing to film the show in Palm Springs, even if it is just a short run for LIVE.

A few weeks ago, Jimmy Fallon called on Mark and a few others to drop out of a particular competition, but it did not happen that way.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Instead of allowing Jimmy to take the title of Sexiest TV Show Host, Mark started his campaign and urged people to vote for him, not Jimmy or anyone else.

PEOPLE names Mark Consuelos, Sexiest TV Show Host

Kelly announced that Mark had won the contest by PEOPLE and presented him with a trophy the crew had put together for him.

In a countdown to the PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive reveal, PEOPLE has shared who won several of this year’s polls, including Mark.

PEOPLE revealed that Mark won the title of Sexiest TV Show Host. Other 2024 Readers’ Choice Poll winners include Harry Styles and the Kelce Brothers, who won the titles of Sexiest Musician and Podcast Host, respectively.

The trophy Kelly presented to her husband features a mirror so Mark can see his sexy self, as shown in the photo the show shared on Instagram.

The caption reads, “Congrats to @instasuelos @people’s Sexiest TV Host! Sorry @jimmyfallon there can only be one 😂 Thanks to everyone that voted!”

Let’s hope that Jimmy Fallon isn’t too disappointed that he did not win, although he admitted that he had no chance since Mark was in the running.

Kelly and Mark are getting ready for Halloween

The show is moving to a new studio, which means things are a bit jumbled up behind the scenes ahead of the popular Halloween shows that Mark and Kelly love.

Kelly and Mark are not letting the chaos surrounding the impending move dampen their annual Halloween show but are incorporating it into the theme.

They highlight that this is the last time the Halloween show will occur in their longtime studio home.

LIVE’s Only Halloween in the Building will take place on Halloween day and will be a great episode to watch.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.