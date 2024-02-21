Mark Consuelos’ erratic behavior has Kelly Ripa asking if he’s OK on LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently walked out to a lively audience and sat down to an even livelier host chat on Live with Kelly and Mark.

It has been a long week of live shows, and the team is getting ready for their Las Vegas shows next week, yet Mark was more animated than usual for an early morning.

Live with Kelly and Mark is moving to Vegas for a series of shows that include fantastic musical guests like REO Speedwagon, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Kelly and Mark are undoubtedly busy filming extra segments to fill out the rest of the week, which shows in their demeanor.

There is also the rumor that Kelly and Mark will renew their vows at their wedding chapel, Chapel of the Bells, since Kelly keeps mentioning going back there.

All of this activity may have Mark’s anxiety kicked into overdrive. Last fall, he admitted in an interview with Mr Feelgood that he has panic attacks and anxiety.

Mark’s behavior has Kelly worried during the host chat

Mark kept speaking over Kelly and using exaggerated hand gestures during the host chat on the show. He started to ramble, not making much sense.

After the third time that Mark cut Kelly off from speaking, she took a moment and asked, “Are you OK?” He had been mimicking the new bed they had fallen in love with over their Christmas holidays as it makes a humming sound and wakes them up in the morning.

Mark had to take a moment to focus and said, “I had my protein drink.” Then Kelly shared, ‘You got up awfully early this morning.”

Mark shared that since they were so busy after the show, he had to get up to exercise, and then he had his protein shake.

They are undoubtedly excited to get the shows over for the week so they can play in Las Vegas before the shows they keep advertising. And perhaps a renewing of their vows will be happening.

Kelly’s nutritionist reveals the extreme diet that keeps her slim and trim

Kelly and Mark follow Dr. Daryl Gioffre’s advice for their nutritional needs, and the protein shake that had Mark so energized on the show could be one he prescribes.

The nutritionist has reported to Closer that he helps the whole family stay healthy with his diet and exercise advice.

Kelly has a green protein shake before work and doesn’t eat until after the show airs; perhaps Mark has something similar. That drink, coupled with the excitement of Vegas, could have caused his erratic behavior on the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.