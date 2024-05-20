Mark Consuelos ‘drunk with power’ as he describes weekend away from LIVE’s Kelly Ripa

LIVE with Kelly and Mark is back with a week of new shows. The first host chat of the week featured Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa sharing their weekend activities.

The long-time married couple has been going to Palm Springs on the weekends, but this weekend was different than the last few weekends.

Mark usually goes away for a long weekend to visit his beloved soccer team in Italy, Campobasso FC, but this weekend was different.

Kelly began to share about her decadent weekend, which included a fashion show and rich foods at brunch when Mark admitted how he felt alone in NYC.

Kelly visited Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with her niece and shared photos about the fun weekend without Mark on Instagram.

Kelly shared a photo that Paula Wallace, the President of SCAD, took on her Instagram Story.

With Kelly away, Mark can play all weekend

During the host chat, Mark was full of sports news since he could watch as many games as he wanted while Kelly was in Georgia with her niece for a college visit.

After Kelly spoke about the rich food she was served at Saint Bibiana, a restaurant that boasts of “coastal Italian dining in Savannah, Georgia,” Mark boasted about his weekend without Kelly.

Mark began, “I got to watch sports, and sports, and sports.” Then Kelly added that “every toilet seat was up” and “piles of laundry” everywhere. Kelly shared that she loves that Mark at least makes piles of laundry in the corners of the bathroom.

Mark couldn’t believe it when Kelly recounted how she picked up his laundry and put it in the hamper, causing Kelly to announce, “May God strike me dead!”

A recalcitrant Mark admitted, “That’s a bad habit. I’m not going to do that anymore.”

Mark continued, “When you are gone, it’s like…I had golf on in one room; I had Formula 1 on in the kitchen. I was drunk with power!”

LIVE had many cute pups and dogs needing homes to showcase National Rescue Dog Day

May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day. LIVE always features pets that need adoption that day. The crew at LIVE doesn’t just give lip service to the charity; staffers have adopted several dogs over the years.

Kelly and Mark’s dog, Lena, and Michael Gelman’s dog, Billie, were both adopted on the show during a rescue dog segment.

It is always great to see that when Kelly and Mark share a cause on the show, they back it up with actions, too, like adopting a pet from a rescue, something everyone should do if they can.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.