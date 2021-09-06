Mariska Hargitay shares a big health update for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans

Mariska Hargitay returning as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23. Pic credit: NBC

Mariska Hargitay is getting back into gear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actress gave a big health update to fans this week by revealing she’s finally free of the large cast she’s been forced to wear since breaking her ankle in July.

While it doesn’t mean Olivia Benson will be running after perps again, at least Hargitay doesn’t need a cane on set anymore.

Mariska Hargitay’s injury history and status

Mariska Hargitay is no stranger to some injuries on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In 2008, while doing her own stunt on the show, Hargitay sustained a collapsed lung and needed to miss a few episodes. In 2009, she had to undergo further surgery because of the issue.

Hargitay also revealed she had suffered a severe leg injury in early 2021. That was then compounded when the actress slipped on some wet pavement while attending a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend and broke her ankle.

Hargitay spent several weeks lying in bed to rest up while keeping the fans entertained with photos of her leg cast. She was then shown filming the Season 23 premiere on crutches, indicating the injury will somehow be written into the show.

Hargitay has gotten support from the likes of actress, Melissa McCarthy, and is eager to get back in form on set. It looks like that will happen.

Hargitay gives an injury update

This week saw Hargitay giving an important update to her status by posting an Instagram video of herself on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set, now without the large leg boot she had been wearing when filming the first few episodes of Season 23.

The video was addressed to Christopher Meloni with the line, “It’s me, Marsha.” In keeping with some fun recent videos, Hargitay delivered the entire news in a “dramatic” whisper.

“I got some really exciting news. Are you ready? Look at me, walking around! Look at me walking around with no boot! That’s right! I can walk in here on my own! Feeling so good. I just had to tell someone because it’s been a while since I was walking around without any aides if you know what I mean. So, I just thought I’d show you my feet ’cause you know what they are today? They’re happy feet!”

She then did a little dance to celebrate. Hargitay also had the post include hashtags such as “HappyFeet,” “BackOnMyFeet”, “Footloose” and “Byebyebooty.”

Hargitay also posted an old publicity photo she and Meloni did years ago with them in a fun dancing pose.

Of course, Meloni had to respond with his own post, a close-up of his face while whispering about what kind of “aides” Hargitay has used.

“Marsha, so glad to hear that you’re walking on two feet again. It’s been a while. I am sad that you’re losing your great boot, chunky as it was, it was really cool and fashionable, I thought. And I hope you kept your tricycle, ’cause it was really cool and fashionable and retro. (pause) Happy, happy feet. Ciao.”

The former co-stars have been having fun teasing fans with the possibility of a Benson/Stabler romance this year.

So far, Hargitay has not commented on the surprising news that both Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be departing Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the Season 23 premiere.

No matter what the season has in store for Benson, at least Hargitay is back in full health to deal with it.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 premieres Thursday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC.