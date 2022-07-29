Mariska Hargitay offers sneak peek at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Season 24 developments

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Mariska Hargitay is offering fans some intriguing sneak peeks of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24.

The actress has posted two pictures on her Instagram, both of which promise some exciting developments for the series.

The first has Hargitay alongside Christopher Meloni, indicating another crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The second is a cast shot which includes the first images of new recurring cast member Molly Burnett as Detective Grace Muncy.

While filming is underway, the new season will likely have plenty of fodder for “ripped from the headlines” storylines.

It may also lead to new developments for Benson’s life that can majorly shift the series.

Where we left off on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had a few big developments for the characters.

A major one was Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) finally becoming a couple. The pair have managed to balance their working life alongside the tough cases of SVU.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Meanwhile, Benson had to handle everything from a broken leg to losing two key cop allies to raising her adoptive son Noah.

She also had her long-standing connections to Stabler, helping him in both cases and his personal life. On top of that, Benson’s reunion with an old flame went badly when he was accused of assault.

The Season 23 finale ended on a major note as Benson reunited with former ADA Barba (Raúl Esparza), only for him to seemingly confess he was in love with her.

This will likely lead to several dramatic moments for Season 24 as Hargitay is sharing some interesting pics from the first week back on set.

Mariska Hargitay offers intriguing sneak peeks

The first image the actress shared was one of Benson at her desk meeting up with Stabler. It had the side line “aaannnnd we’re back!”

It’s uncertain if this indicated a crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime or just Hargitay and Meloni having fun on set.

The second image is on a subway car set with almost the entire cast, including Ice-T, Giddish, Octavio Pisano, and Terry Serpico.

It also has the first look at Molly Burnett, who was just cast as Detective Grace Muncy. While the role is currently being said to be recurring, it’s possible Muncy may become a new member of the SVU team.

It should be remembered that Pisano began as a recurring role in Season 23 before his Joe Velasco character was made a regular.

The photograph has the line “Next stop Season 24!” along with hashtags noting the subway filming.

Alongside the regular cast are Aqeel Taahir Ash-Shakoor, who plays a precinct commander in the episode and Maurice Compte, whose role is as yet unknown.

Hargitay’s words indicate it was Giddish who helped put the shot together to kick off production.

While there’s no word yet on specific plotlines, it’s likely the show will get mileage out of recent current events to give the cops more challenges.

Hargitay does seem eager for another major year of drama as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit prepares for Season 24 with a few new faces alongside the same powerful impact.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 premieres Thursday September 22 at 9/8c on NBC.