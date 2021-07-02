Magnum PI Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Thomas Magnum walking in Magnum PI season finale. Pic credit: CBS

Magnum P.I. has been a nice success story since it rebooted the classic ’80s TV show that starred Tom Selleck as a private investigator in Hawaii named Thomas Magnum.

While other reboots, such as Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver, have already ended, Magnum P.I. just wrapped up its third season and is moving on to a fourth.

The third season ended with questions concerning the relationship between Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins, and there still seems to be no answer in sight for the two as a couple.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The ending with Higgins calling Magnum her “best friend” was nice, and it seems like that might be the best spot for them, but the good news is there will be more cases for the two coming up when Season 4 starts this fall.

Here is everything we know so far about Magnum PI Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Magnum PI Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Magnum PI?

CBS renewed Magnum P.I. along with several other original dramas on April 15, 2021.

That means NCIS Season 19, Bull Season 6, SWAT Season 5, Blue Bloods Season 12, and Magnum P.I. Season 4. CBS Studios produce all four shows, with Sony Pictures Television co-producing SWAT.

Magnum P.I.’s Twitter account celebrated the renewal.

“The Spirit of Aloha is alive and well — Magnum P.I. will return for Season 4!”

The Spirit of Aloha is alive and well—#MagnumPI will return for Season 4! 🎉🤙 pic.twitter.com/8hZUzzOd5s — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) April 15, 2021

Kimee Balmilero, who plays Dr. Noelani Cunha on the show, also celebrated the renewal with a fun Twitter video.

Release date latest: When does Magnum PI Season 4 come out?

CBS has not revealed the Magnum P.I. Season 4 release date yet, but we can guess when it will return to the air.

The first season premiered on September 24 and the second premiered on September 27. The second season was split in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down production, and Season 3 didn’t hit until December, when production shut down completely through much of 2021.

The Magnum P.I. Twitter account officially stated that the show would be back on Fridays.

Looking at the first two seasons, we estimate that Magnum P.I. Season 4 will premiere on Friday night, September 24.

We will update this article when CBS makes the Magnum P.I. release date official.

Magnum PI Season 4 cast updates

Jay Hernandez leads the rebooted version as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who works as a security consultant for successful novelist Robin Masters.

He lives in the guest house on Masters’s estate while working as a private investigator.

Perdita Weeks stars as Juliet Higgins, a gender-swapped version of Higgins from the original series. Higgins is a former MI6 agent who is majordomo (chief steward) to Robin Masters and later the legal owner of Robin’s Nest.

Zachary Knighton stars as Orville “Rick” Wright, a Marine veteran and former door gunner, who runs his own tiki bar.

Stephen Hill is “T.C.” Calvin, a Marine veteran and pilot who runs helicopter tours of Hawaii while helping Magnum and Higgins when needed.

Amy Hill is “Kumu” Tuileta, the curator for the cultural center on Robin Masters’ estate.

Tim Kang is HPD Detective Gordon Katsumoto, who outwardly dislikes Magnum but usually comes to his aid when needed.

Other returning cast members could be Domenick Lombardozzi as Sebastian Nuzo, Christopher Thornton as Kenny “Shammy” Shamberg, Bobby Lee as Jin, Jay Ali as Dr. Ethan Shah, Lance Lim as Dennis Katsumoto, and Betsy Phillips as Suzy Madison.

However, there is a chance Lim, Lee, and Ali might be leaving the show after Season 3. We will update this when we learn who is officially leaving before Season 4.

Magnum P.I. is also part of the overall universe that included Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver, as well as NCIS. Characters from those shows often crossed over with each other.

It appears that Hawaii Five-O crossover star Kimee Balmilero will return as medical examiner Noelani Cunha based on her exciting tweet.

Magnum PI Season 4 spoilers

Magnum P.I. is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name in which Tom Selleck (Blue Bloods) starred.

The big story heading into the Magnum P.I. Season 3 finale was whether Magnum and Higgins might move into a more romantic relationship. That didn’t happen.

Magnum spoke to Uncle Bernardo about the relationship and came away with a new perspective on his relationship with Higgins, and one that doesn’t involve rushing into anything.

However, Higgins is in a rough spot after the finale, as Ethan left for Kenya for six months.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 promises to add some more wrinkles to Magnum and Higgins’ relationship because that is what really drives this show forward. Outside of that, expect more case of the week episodes, and there will almost surely be a chance to crossover with the new upcoming series, NCIS: Hawaii.

CBS has yet to announce when Magnum PI Season 4 will premiere.