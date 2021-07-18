Loki Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Loki and Lady Loki. Pic credit: Marvel

Loki was the third Marvel Disney+ series, this one lasting six episodes and bringing Loki to the small screen for a new sci-fi adventure.

The Time Variance Authority arrested Loki and brought him in for disrupting the timeline.

However, when one agent named Mobius told Loki that another variant escaped and was killing agents, Loki agreed to help. This is because the variant was another Loki, a female named Sylvie.

By the end of the season, Loki and Sylvie disrupted all timelines and might have just kickstarted Phase 4 of the MCU.

Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki was the first Disney+ Marvel series to officially announce a second season was coming.

Here is everything we know so far about Loki Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Loki Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Loki?

The good news is that, out of the first three Marvel Disney+ shows, Loki is the first one to officially announce a second season is coming.

The announcement came in the end credits when the text showed that Loki would return for a Season 2.

This is great news since the show ended on a major cliffhanger that will play out both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and on the upcoming Disney+ TV shows.

Release date latest: When does Loki Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when Loki Season 2 will arrive on Disney+.

This year, there are still a few Marvel shows coming in 2021, including What If…? on August 12, and then both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel before 2021 ends.

2022 only has Moon Knight and She-Hulk confirmed, although there is also a Secret Invasion series, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and Kingdom of Wakanda lined up as well.

Expect Loki to possibly hit late in 2022 or maybe 2023, depending on how Kang’s story plays out in the new MCU Phase.

Kang will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023, but he also might play into Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022.

Loki Season 2 cast updates

Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

It is almost assured that Owen Wilson will be back as Mobius and Wunmi Mosaku will return as Hunter B-15 since they were the last people Loki saw before he realized the timeline he was in was a different one from the one he left.

There is also a good chance that Sophia Di Martino will be back as Sylvie, the female Loki that gave in to her vengeance and created a new multiversal threat.

Less certain is whether Jonathan Majors will return as He Who Remains. Sylvie killed him at the end of the first season, but he said when he died his variants would show up and make things worse.

Loki saw the statue of his face, showing that this is likely true. However, Majors will be back as Kang in the next Ant-Man movie, so there is a chance he moves up to the movies and is only a peripheral figure for Season 2 of Loki.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw will almost surely be back as Ravonna Renslayer, as she left through the timeline to find the truth and will likely play a role in what happens next.

Not likely to return, but hopeful, are some of the other Loki’s. Richard E. Grant died as Classic Loki, as he sacrificed himself to save Loki and Sylvie. However, Jack Veal could return as Kid Loki and there is always hope we see the alligator Loki again.

Loki Season 2 spoilers

Loki Season 1 ended with a massive cliffhanger.

Loki and Sylvie found the end of time and met the man who ran the Time Variance Authority. He explained how his variants began a war that almost destroyed everything and he kept things together himself with the TVA.

However, when it came time to decide his fate, Loki and Sylvie battled, with Loki not wanting to take the risk and Sylvie wanting to kill him.

Sylvie sent Loki back to the TVA and then she murdered the man, which caused the multiverse to branch off and split into countless worlds.

The big twist came when Loki realized he was not in the same TVA timeline he came from and in this new one, Mobius had no idea who he was and a new man in charge ruled the TVA.

That man is Kang the Conquerer.

With this, Loki is a prequel for Phase 4 of the movies and will also play out in his next season on Disney+.

DISNEY+ has yet to announce when Loki Season 2 will premiere.