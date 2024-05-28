LIVE’s Kelly Ripa reveals the real reason she watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

As she recently shared on the show, even Kelly Ripa from LIVE with Kelly and Mark loves The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kelly shared her love of the show with Harry Hamlin when he stopped by to talk about his new cooking show, In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin, on LIVE.

Harry happens to be married to Lisa Rinna, a former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Her name came up during the segment, prompting Kelly to share why she loves the show.

Kelly is highly familiar with the Bravoverse. She is best friends with Andy Cohen and even calls him her fourth child.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son, Michael, works on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, almost giving her inside status on everything Bravo-related.

But out of all the shows, she loves the Beverly Hills version best, and Harry Hamlin is a massive part of that reason.

Kelly Ripa revealed why she loves The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kelly was tickled pink that Harry Hamlin stopped by to share information about his new cooking show.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark does cooking segments all the time, and they are a favorite of Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, so it was a treat for Harry to talk about the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Harry’s food has been featured extensively on RHOBH, even causing drama one season after he sent homemade pasta sauce home with Garcelle Beauvais.

Kelly gushed over Harry’s cooking, reminding him that Lisa pushed him to showcase his food on RHOBH.

“You cook your hotdogs and pies, and you name it,” Kelly began. Then she revealed the real reason she watches RHOBH, “I just watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the food porn.”

It remains to be seen if Kelly will still watch now that Lisa Rinna has left the show and is working on several other projects.

Harry shared a story about his ‘linoleum’ chicken with Kelly and Mark

Kelly and Mark asked Harry about his dishes and how he started cooking, so he shared a funny story about his chicken.

Harry had never cooked a chicken before and had tried to cook it on a whim in Canada with friends.

As he took it out from the oven, looking perfectly delicious, he burned his hand and dropped the whole thing on the linoleum.

Scooping it up and serving it anyway, he recounted that the guest thought it was the “best chicken they ever had!”

It is always wonderful when Kelly and Mark get to interview celebrity friends because it makes for a great interview.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.