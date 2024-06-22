LIVE’s Kelly Ripa is back from ‘the wilderness’

Kelly Ripa’s show, Live with Kelly and Mark, has been showing prerecorded episodes while the cast and crew are on a break.

Whenever the show is on break, Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, vacation worldwide, sharing their adventures with fans on social media.

Their usual vacations include Italy, where Mark and Kelly own part of Campobasso FC; London, where Lola Consuelos lives; and Palm Springs, their favorite place to retire.

May and June have been busy traveling months for Kelly and Mark, but after taking a break from it for Father’s Day, they seemed to go someplace to hike.

In a now-expired Instagram reel, Kelly shared a couple of videos asking if the loud sound she heard was a snake.

In the first post, Kelly let everyone listen to the sound and asked if it was a snake, but thankfully, Mark was right there and shared what the sound was instead.

Kelly shares a post of her getting her hair done once she’s back ‘out of the wilderness’

After Kelly reported hearing a loud sound that she thought might be a snake, Mark, who was hiking with her, assured her that she had listened to the cicadas in the trees.

This is the year two sets of cicadas are emerging into the southern states, according to CBSNews, so no doubt it was one of them that Kelly was heard on her hike.

Kelly has updated her fans on her Instagram reels that she is back, presumably in NYC, and getting her hair done.

Kelly captioned the photo, “Out of the wilderness and into the hair chair…” with her favorite hair stylist, Ryan Trygstad. I bet she’s happy to get back to her regular glam.

Plans are moving along for LIVE to shoot in Palm Springs

Kelly and Mark love to go to Palm Springs and have said on the show they want to film there soon, much like they do in Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

A news article by the Coachella Valley Independant has referenced the city of Palm Springs setting money aside for the project.

So many shows, from Hacks with Jean Smart to a new show from Ryan Murphy that Variety reports to be called Mid-Century Modern, are set in or mention Palm Springs, so the area is on everyone’s radar.

Seeing Live with Kelly and Mark film some shows in their beloved Palm Springs would be great.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.