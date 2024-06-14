LIVE’s Mark Consuelos explains why he won’t be with all his kids for Father’s Day

Live with Kelly and Mark’s stars, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, are still fresh off their Daytime Emmy win.

Last weekend, the couple was in London with two of their children, Lola and their youngest, Joaquin, and missed the award ceremony.

Mark shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that this London trip had been planned for at least a month, so they did not want to disappoint Lola, their daughter, and miss seeing her.

While it was Mark’s first Emmy win in this category, it was a surprise that they won the award. Kelly Clarkson was the one that everyone thought would win.

Visiting London with two of their three children may have seemed a lot more fun than watching themselves lose an award.

Now that that trip is over, the next thing is Father’s Day. Mark shared his plans for this special day of celebration, but unfortunately, they don’t include seeing all his kids.

Mark will miss seeing his three children on Father’s Day

Mark spoke to Parade and shared that he will not be with all his kids for Father’s Day this year after being asked if the family would be together for that particular day.

Parade reports that Mark said, “No, no, we’ve got people going in different directions with work and school. My middle child lives in London. I think I’ll see my eldest, Michael, because he lives in Brooklyn.”

With his children living in different parts of the world, coordinating their activities for Father’s Day would be challenging.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son works in New Jersey for Bravo and will probably visit with his mom and dad on Sunday, and the youngest, Joaquin, will be in Michigan for school.

However, Kelly and Mark had just left London to visit their daughter Lola, so it is unlikely that Lola would fly over just for the weekend.

Their son Joaquin also tagged along, and Kelly shared a photo of him leaving with them at the airport. The caption said, “Until next time London.”

Kelly thanked her husband, Mark, for his work on the show

Since Kelly and Mark were not at the awards ceremony and did not give an acceptance speech, Kelly took the time to thank Mark.

She began, “First and foremost, thank you, Mark, for being an incredible partner. You make it look easy, and it is not.” She could not have been more complimentary towards Mark.

Congratulations, Kelly and Mark, on winning the Outstanding Talk Series Host. May you win many more Emmys in the future.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.