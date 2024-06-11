LIVE’s Kelly Ripa describes breakthrough with daughter Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently spent time with their daughter, Lola Consuelos, on what would become a monumental trip to London.

According to Kelly Ripa, the trip had been planned for over a month, as she told the audience on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

The trip was the same weekend as the Daytime Emmy Awards, but Kelly had not won since 2019, so she must have thought this year was a no-go.

Kelly could not have been more wrong. She and Mark won Emmys, much to everyone’s surprise. This was Mark’s first win as a daytime talk show host, making it a massive deal for him.

Mark shared on LIVE that they discovered the win because their phones kept blowing up while they were in London visiting Lola Consuelos, their only daughter.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Still, it seemed that something Lola did during the visit meant more to Kelly and Mark than their fantastic Emmy win. The gesture from Lola signified a breakthrough that every parent dreams about.

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Consuelos. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly and Mark shared an update about what happened during their trip to see Lola

Kelly and Mark have reached the coveted status that most parents strive for, and some never get—their children are no longer embarrassed to be seen by them.

During their trip to see Lola, Kelly and Mark went out to dinner with their son Michael, who also went, and with Lola and her close friends.

During the quick trip, Lola invited her friends to spend time with Kelly and Mark and even ate dinner with them.

They even spent time buying cupcakes with Lola before Kelly and Mark headed back home to NYC.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Lola Consuelos on her Instagram reels. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

When they returned, Kelly and Mark gushed over the happenings on LIVE. After declaring they had the best time with their daughter, they were both amazed that Lola wanted to spend time with them.

Mark said, “She brought her friends to us.” Kelly then shared, “We had dinner with her friends. She’s not, like, embarrassed by us anymore.” Kelly could not get over the breakthrough they made with Lola. She wanted her friends to spend time with her parents.

Mark called Kelly the Tom Brady of Daytime with her Emmy win

Kelly has now won six Emmys in this category for the Daytime Emmy Awards. She and Mark learned of the shared win while in London.

Only three other hosts have either won the same amount or more in the Outstanding Daytime Series Host category. Those daytime hosts were Phil Donahue, Oprah Winfrey, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls, so Kelly needs one more win in this category to be called the “Tom Brady” of daytime. Mark was lovely and tried to compare Kelly to Tom.

If Kelly and Mark keep up the great work on LIVE, they will surely beat out Kelly Clarkson again. Then Kelly will have seven, and Mark will have his second win in that category.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.