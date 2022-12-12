Law & Order Thursdays to take extended holiday break

Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price on Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are taking a break until 2023.

After some notable episodes this past week, all three Law & Order shows are in for their usual mid-season break over the holidays.

However, when they return on January 5, all three shows will have some big storylines.

Law & Order will have Maroun rocked by a case connected to her past.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has Benson becoming the victim of an attack herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime will put the team on a new case involving some dangerous street racers.

That will tide fans over until the series’ return for some big new developments in 2023.

How did Law & Order Thursdays end 2022 in the ratings?

The winter finales of Law & Order Thursdays did end 2022 on a high note for the shows.

The mothership Law & Order was on par with their season averages, with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The big success was Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Kelli Giddish’s final episode gained nearly 5 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

That aided Law & Order: Organized Crime closing out the night with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

This will be the last slate of new episodes as the shows will take the typical break over the holidays.

This Thursday will have NBC air Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special, followed by a repeat of the 2016 movie Dolly Parton Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

The next new episodes of Law & Order will be on January 5, which promise some big developments for each show.

What’s coming when Law & Order Thursdays return?

So far, NBC has not announced either the titles or synopsis for the next episodes but did provide some promos.

Law & Order appears to have Maroun discovering that a new murder may be connected to the long-unsolved death of her own sister.

It looks like Maroun will be taking charge in this episode with a personal stake in solving this case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has Benson clashing with BX9, a gang introduced earlier in the season, which also had Grace Muncy joining the unit.

The promo shows Benson being attacked by the gang in front of Noah’s eyes, which naturally has the SVU team out to take the gang down.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime appears to have wrapped up the Silas casino storyline and moved into a new case inspired by the Fast & Furious movies.

This is an interesting new direction for the show and if this is moving into more stand-alone cases or part of another long story arc.

Thus, while fans have to wait a bit for some new Law & Order episodes, they look to kick off 2023 with some big moves.

Law & Order Thursdays returns beginning with Law & Order Season 22 Thursday January 5 at 8/7c on NBC.