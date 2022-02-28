Law & Order Thursdays preview: The Stabler-Wheatley war comes to an end

Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) confronts Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays continue on a major roll this week.

The mothership Law & Order continues with a case ripped from the headlines while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has Rollins on a dangerous undercover assignment.

The big one is Law & Order: Organized Crime bringing the epic Stabler-Wheatley conflict to its dramatic close.

Law & Order Thursdays returned this past week

After a month off due to Winter Olympics, Law & Order Thursdays returned, with the big move being Season 21 of the original Law & Order premiering.

The ratings for the return were good, with 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was just behind it with 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, while Law & Order: Organized Crime saw a slump with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The shows did have some notable storylines, like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit saw Rollins and Carisi went public with their relationship amid a case.

Law & Order: Organized Crime continued the clash of Stabler and Richard Wheatley, culminating in Wheatley blacking out all of New York City.

The shows will thus be kicking off March with more drama as the mothership Law & Order starts off the night.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

What’s coming this week on Law & Order Thursdays?

Law & Order will have Impossible Dream where the cops and prosecutors go after a CEO who may have killed a rival.

The CEO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist.

Law and Order 21x02 Promo "Free Speech" (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

The promo shows what looks like a battle of wits with the accused killer, both in the investigation and courtroom, to prove her guilt.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will follow with Video Killed The Radio Star. When a popular radio host is accused of misconduct, Rollins goes undercover to find the truth.

Benson investigations allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime.

Law and Order SVU 23x14 Promo "Video Killed The Radio Star" (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

Rollins appears to be risking herself on this job even as the team wonders if there’s more to the case than there seems.

The night finishes with Law & Order: Organized Crime as Wheatley Is To Stabler provides the final showdown of Stabler and Wheatley.

As a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler and Bell work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley. Jet and Malachi receive unlikely help. Bernadette gets caught up in Stabler’s mess.

Law and Order Organized Crime 2x14 Promo "...Wheatley Is To Stabler" (HD) Christopher Meloni spinoff

Watch this video on YouTube

The promo promises a shocking finale with Stabler’s mother Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) held captive.

With McDermott joining the cast of FBI: Most Wanted, this should be his last appearance. It’s simply up in the air what Wheatley’s final fate will be.

All three shows continue to provide some amazing drama that only Law & Order can provide to begin March with a roar of excitement.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order at 8/7c on NBC.