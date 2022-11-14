Law & Order Thursdays preview: Internal conflicts may mar some cases

Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove on Law & Order. Pic credit NBC

Law & Order Thursdays heads into a Thanksgiving break with stories that put some good guys against each other.

Law & Order has a military veteran’s murder leading to a case that puts McCoy and Price at odds.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has the team trying to help a detective find who murdered his child.

Meanwhile, Rollins ponders an opportunity that can lead to a huge change.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime has a turn in the Silas case coming just as the Task Force faces possibly being shut down.

As the shows will be taking a brief break for Thanksgiving, these episodes close out a strong run of episodes for their seasons.

How did Law & Order Thursdays do in the ratings?

Without the World Series to compete against, all three Law & Order shows saw an increase in ratings this past week.

The mothership Law & Order rose to 4 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit matched with 4 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. Law & Order: Organized Crime remained steady at 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mothership Law & Order was notable as being directed by former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm.

The episode focused on a murder leading to a con artist who defended himself in court. While Price and Maroun got the win, Maroun was troubled over having to embarrass a female rights lawyer in order to do it.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit saw Molly Burnett be promoted to the opening credits as Grace Muncy. She aided in a case of a soccer player accused of assault that ended in a rough confession.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime had the Task Force taking on a ruthless gangster. That had Stabler reuniting with an Italian police officer he’d met abroad.

The episode ended with the woman standing outside Stabler’s door, wondering if he’d let her in.

This sets up the last run of new episodes before the shows take a break for a couple of weeks, thanks to Thanksgiving.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins with Law & Order as Chain of Command sees some internal strife involving the murder of a military veteran.

“When a decorated military veteran is found murdered in his own home, Cosgrove and Shaw work with his daughter to uncover an important clue. Price and Maroun must untangle the stories of other service members connected to the victim to make their case.”

The promo shows McCoy and Price clashing on this, with Price not happy being ordered to ignore some evidence and could complicate matters.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features a guest appearance from Greg Grunberg (Alias, Heroes) as the SVU team helps a fellow cop in A Better Person.

“The SVU hunts for a violent suspect who killed a detective’s child. Rollins ponders a potential opportunity.”

While the case sounds important, the Rollins part is likely to set up Kelli Giddish’s upcoming exit from the series.

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, Whipping Post has a development in the Silas case complicated by how it could be the end of the Task Force.

“When Pearl falls mysteriously ill, the task force is dragged back into the corruption of New York’s first casino development. Bell tries to keep rumors from swirling when an important decision must be made.”

The promo focuses on the team rocked at the realization that this could be their last case, with Stabler not sure what he’ll do without the Task Force.

It also appears to push the Silas case, as Teddy might be taking violent action.

While fans may not be happy about the shows taking a break after this week, at least Law & Order Thursdays have a great push going into Thanksgiving.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 22 at 8/7c on NBC.