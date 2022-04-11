Law & Order Thursdays preview: Cases get personal for the cops

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) check on a victim on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays will be adding some intriguing drama this week.

On the mothership Law & Order, Dixon will be taking the lead when a cold case gets hot. Meanwhile, on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the team hunts a serial killer, while Law & Order: Organized Crime has Stabler’s undercover job getting tougher than ever.

How did Law & Order Thursdays do in the ratings?

After a few weeks off, Law & Order Thursdays returned this week. However, the ratings weren’t quite what NBC might have hoped for, especially given how the seasons are entering their final month.

The main Law & Order fell to a new low for the revival, 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had 4.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, one of its all-time lows in the demo.

Also, Law & Order: Organized Crime had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 demo, its lowest rating ever.

It wasn’t that all three shows didn’t have strong storylines. The main Law & Order had a politician’s murder tied into a case involving using the First Amendment to incite violence.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had Velasco going on his own to try and find some missing girls from his hometown, which had a policewoman killed and exposed corruption in the ranks.

Law & Order: Organized Crime showed Stabler talking to Cragen (Dann Florek) about his father’s past. Meanwhile, after her priest brother became affiliated with Webb, Nova revealed she was a cop and that Webb had killed their policeman father.

Also, the team managed to arrest corrupt cop Santos to get him to flip on boss Donnelly (Denis Leary), who had just killed a diamond merchant in a heist gone wrong.

Meanwhile, it was announced that all three Law & Order shows would have their season finales on May 19.

It appears the personal aspects will continue this week, especially on the mothership, as all three shows tackle new drama.

What’s happening on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins with Law & Order as Wicked Game puts a personal focus on Dixon (Camryn Manheim) getting involved with a case.

“When a young man is found dead of an apparent overdose, Dixon fiercely pursues a homicide investigation as an old unsolved case comes back to haunt her. Price and Maroun risk putting a witness in harm’s way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath.”

So far, not much is known of Dixon or her background, but this indicates she’ll be showing more of her past as she tries to bring closure to this long-unsolved case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has Rollins and FIn hitting the road as a new attack is tied to one in New York in Eighteen Wheels a Predator.

“Rollins and Fin investigate an assault in Kentucky that has striking similarities to a victim found in Central Park. Benson receives intel that turns the case upside down.”

The promo indicates a thrilling case that likely puts Benson in clashes once more with McGrath. It will also be interesting seeing the SVU cops in another state.

Finally, on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Change The Game has the team trying to find a way to get Santos on their side against Donnelly.

“As the task force makes a critical arrest in the case against the Brotherhood, the Marcy organization ups the ante with a dangerous shipment of illegal weapons; Stabler looks for ways to gain Webb’s favor while staying loyal to Donnelly.”

The promo shows once more the dangerous game Stabler is playing, being this close to Donnelly, and the conflicting loyalties of investigating cops, even corrupt ones.

With a likely break coming before the May sweeps period, these episodes hope to fire up the ratings as the Law & Order franchise continues to dominate Thursdays.

Law & Order Thursdays begins with Law & Order Season 21 at 8/7c on NBC.