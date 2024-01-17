Law & Order: SVU sees cast changes as Season 25 nears

Law & Order: SVU has been on the air since 1999.

Season 25 will debut this week with Mariska Hargitay at the helm and Ice-T beside her.

She has played Detective Olivia Benson since the series’ inception, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

The Hollywood strikes delayed Season 25, but things began to fall into place once everything was worked out.

Several tidbits of casting info were shared as the stars gathered to celebrate the premiere.

Here’s some of what viewers can expect from Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU.

Carisi’s softer side comes out on Law & Order: SVU

After joining Law & Order: SVU nearly a decade ago, viewers will get a new look at Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

His relationship with Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has moved off-screen since her exit during Season 24, but some family scenes will be coming during Season 25.

While walking the red carpet, Scanavino joked with TV Insider, “He’s really getting his feet as the ADA. Everything is going well for him. Of course, as soon as you say that they’re going to write something like you get kidnapped or something.”

As for things with Rollins, she’ll be popping up a time of two. She isn’t as happy with her move to teaching as she thought, so spending time in her old stomping ground is something she looks forward to, especially when she and Benson can hang out.

Who else is returning for Season 25?

Octavio Pisano is bringing back Joe Velasco despite Molly Burnett’s Grace Muncy leaving at the end of Season 24. It is something that will have the detective grappling over.

He told the publication, “I can speak for myself. It came out of nowhere, but actually, I’m sure he’s feeling the same way. It came out of nowhere and the relationship was building and there was a great friendship and now she’s gone. But it’s the nature of that business and the nature of this business.”

Detective Bruno (Kevin Kane) is back to help the SVU squad with their cases. He’s taken a particular liking to Benson because she cares about her work. He doesn’t need the money (he won the lawsuit against the PD in the Bronx), but he wants to do the job.

And Chief McGrath (Terry Serpico) will be more prominent in Season 25. The tension between him and Benson will continue. However, Serpico believes there is a chance the two will warm up to one another and work well together.

Law & Order: SVU returns Thursday, January 18, at 9/8c on NBC.