Law & Order: SVU Season 25 sees Kelli Giddish return as Amanda Rollins

Law & Order: SVU is currently in production for Season 25.

After the writers’ and actors’ strikes ended, the procedural drama began work on Season 25, which is good news for viewers.

And with filming beginning, there’s also information about what will happen when the new season debuts in mid-January.

The season finale saw Kelli Giddish return as a pregnant Amanda Rollins to help on a case that was part of the three-way crossover event for the Law & Order shows.

Amanda will be back for the Season 25 premiere and, hopefully, more episodes, as the show hasn’t been the same without her.

It seems Mariska Hargitay felt the same, as she shared a video alongside Kelli, as the two were seemingly filming the Law & Order: SVU season premiere.

Kelli Giddish is back as Amanda Rollins

Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU will see the return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins for the season premiere.

It’s only for the premiere episode, likely to wrap up what was started at the end of Season 24.

There is also hope she may return later for a more extended stint. When viewers saw her in Season 24, she was pregnant. It reflected her real-life pregnancy; she gave birth to her son in June.

Mariska Hargitay was happy to be back filming with Kelli, as she shared a sweet video of the two dancing to Lil Boo Thang in what appeared to be their wardrobe for Olivia Benson and Amanda Rollins.

Their relationship friendship translated to their on-screen friendship, and viewers were disappointed when Kelli announced she was exiting the procedural drama last fall.

Kelli left mid-way through Season 24 but returned for the finale. She was pregnant with her first child with her husband, and she likely wanted to take a break.

When will Law & Order: SVU return?

With the strikes over and everyone back to work, NBC appears to be fast-tracking the return of its Law & Order franchise.

It will return to Thursday nights, airing in its regular timeslot at 9/8c.

January 19 is when all three Law & Order shows return.

How many episodes will be in the season remains unclear. Given that Law & Order: SVU returns when the regular season’s second half begins airing, we anticipate around 10 to 12 episodes to air for Season 25.

The anticipation for Season 25 is high, especially with the return of Kelli Giddish.

Law & Order: SVU returns Thursday, January 19, at 9/8c on NBC.