Kelli Giddish returns to Law & Order: SVU as Amanda Rollins

Just when Law & Order: SVU fans thought Amanda Rollins was gone forever, some good news surfaced.

As Season 24 wraps up, Kelli Giddish will appear in the season finale.

The last time viewers saw Rollins was when she and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) tied the knot, and that will come back into play when she returns.

Despite her departure mid-season during the winter finale, Rollins will pop up again to share some exciting news with her friends and colleagues.

After dealing with being shot and the fallout of the trauma that surrounded all of that, Rollins took a teaching job. She’s been mentioned several times since her departure, leading to speculation that her wedding wouldn’t be the last time viewers saw her.

So, what do we know about Kelli Giddish returning as Amanda Rollins?

Amanda Rollins has big news on Law & Order: SVU

A baby Carisi is on the way!

That’s right — when Rollins pops up, she will be carrying her first child with her new husband. She has two daughters already, so this is her third child.

And, it won’t be just Law & Order: SVU she appears on either.

According to TV Line, who first confirmed her return to the show, Kelli Giddish will also pop up on Law & Order: Organized Crime. The two shows will have a crossover for the finales, and Rollins will be present for both shows.

However, this doesn’t mean Kelli Giddish will be back permanently as Amanda Rollins. Her return is being dubbed a cameo, and it is a one-off right now.

Kelli Giddish addressed her departure

Ahead of the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish spoke out about her departure after being in the role for 12 years.

She said, “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Things weren’t easy when she first joined the show, but the character and Giddish evolved, and her place was cemented.

It’s been a hard adjustment for the team without Rollins, especially for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). She has been busy dealing with the new officers in the unit, and some of it has been pretty tough.

The length of the cameo still remains to be seen, but it’s likely a reasonable amount of time as she is appearing on two of the three Law & Order shows.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC.