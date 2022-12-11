See the wonderful tributes Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast and crew made to Kelli Giddish

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) faces her trauma on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Kelli Giddish’s co-workers are having trouble saying goodbye to her.

As the actress wrapped up her 12-season stint as Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, her biggest co-star and several of the show’s writers chimed in on how it felt to say goodbye to both the character and the actress.

That included a warm note from Mariska Hargitay on how it felt to work with Giddish for the last 12 seasons.

She was joined by current Law & Order: Special Victims Unit writer Julie Martin as well as other staff members.

Even a couple of former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actors and crew had to chime in on seeing Rollins leave.

Giddish herself expressed how it felt seeing so many fans giving her a warm farewell to wrap up her run on the series.

Kelli Giddish’s co-stars say goodbye

Since word broke of Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, fans were waiting to see what Amanda Rollins’ final fate would be.

It came in the latest episode as Rollins and Carisi surprised their colleagues with a courthouse wedding.

Rollins then agreed to take a job as a professor at a local college. She and Benson had a warm farewell before Rollins said goodbye to her squadmates.

Mariska Hargitay was the first to share a wonderful heartfelt message on her Instagram page.

“Kelli, I’ve loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you. I’ve loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, love and gratitude forever.”

Demore Barnes, who played Captain Christian Garland, shared his own Twitter post on watching the Rollins/Carisi wedding scene.

Writer Monet Hurst-Mendoza shared her own thoughts on working with Giddish as well.

Never easy to say goodbye… what an honor to work w/ you these last few years @KelliGiddish. Amanda Rollins has always been a complex, strong, beautiful soul. Thank you for 12 wonderful years. We’ll miss you but can’t wait to see what’s next ❤️ #SVU #AndATraumaInAPearTree pic.twitter.com/bB6SoGuVWr — Monet H-M ✨🇺🇸🇲🇽✨ (@MonetSimone) December 9, 2022

“Never easy to say goodbye… what an honor to work w/ you these last few years @KelliGiddish. Amanda Rollins has always been a complex, strong, beautiful soul. Thank you for 12 wonderful years. We’ll miss you but can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Giddish on the great reactions to her departure

Head writer Julie Martin chimed in her own feelings as she shared Ice-T’s promo for the episode.

Will be watching with love, tears, joy and gratitude for the journey we shared with our Amanda Rollins. #KelliGiddish #Rollisi #Rollivia #NewAdventures https://t.co/tJruy12SwP — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) December 8, 2022

“Will be watching with love, tears, joy and gratitude for the journey we shared with our Amanda Rollins.”

Giddish herself shared the words of Warren Leight, who had created the Rollins character.

“When we first started writing for @KelliGiddish, I wondered if there was anything she couldn’t do. Emotion, exposition, authority, vulnerability, empathy… I soon realized, no matter what we came up with, she’d always make it work, seemingly without effort. It’s been a privilege.”

truly grateful we got to go on this ride together mister- thank you so very much. https://t.co/gI5PmSK1ce — Kelli Giddish (@KelliGiddish) December 9, 2022

Giddish added, “So grateful we got to go on this ride together, mister. Thank you so very much.”

Giddish also expressed how moved she was by all the fans online putting together montages of Rollins moments to enjoy.

Kelli Giddish offering thanks to Law & Order fans. Pic credit: Twitter

This highlighted co-workers and fans’ great feelings for Giddish and why her exit is such a huge deal for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 returns Thursday, January 5 at 9/8c on NBC.